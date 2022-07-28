Garbage collection delayed on the peninsula due to staffing issues

www.counton2.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded household goods during a time of increased rental turnover begins Friday morning. “Operation Move Out” is an annual collection program by the city to manage the increase of trash...
NB lane closed on Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning
UPDATE: SCDOT cleared the vehicle at 10:44 a.m. — CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a right northbound lane closure due to a disabled vehicle on the Ravenel Bridge. Reports show a disabled vehicle on 17 at the Ravenel Bridge. The right northbound lane is closed as of 10:35 a.m. […]
Apartment fire caused by candle displaces 4 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an unattended candle caused an apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire on Cumberland Way just before 10:00 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the […]
Charleston’s trusty suburb
There was a time when Summerville was considered to be no more than a sleepy suburb of the Holy City, a small town within reasonably easy driving distance of Charleston and the area’s beaches where homes were much more affordable than those much closer to the coast, and where life moved along at a slow, steady and somewhat uneventful pace.
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Crews respond to house fire in Wakendaw in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the neighborhood of Wakendaw near Libbys Point. As of 1 p.m., Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments were...
Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded on Monday to an overturned tractor trailer on I-26. The incident was blocking traffic at the Ashley Phosphate eastbound exit ramp as of 4:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. Editor’s note: This...
Hicks: Help wanted at the most important place people call for help
The man has called 911 to report that he's in serious mental health distress. He needs help. He says his family is harassing him, outpatient care isn’t working, and he can't handle it. He’s “begging” EMS and the police to take him to a good psychiatric care facility.
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Cosgrove Ave closed at Northbridge Saturday evening
UPDATE: As of 6:30 Saturday evening, North Charleston Police say the road has reopened. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes traveling in both directions are closed due to an incident on Saturday evening. According to North Charleston Police, both ‘sides’ of Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge are blocked to an incident. Details on the reported […]
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both sides of Cosgrove Ave. near the Northbridge back open
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge is back open on both sides. Police said the road was blocked for a time Saturday night “due to an incident.”. There is no official information pertaining to what the incident was. Police...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire caused by clothes dryer
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a house fire in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department were on scene at a home on Post Oak Drive as of 1:42 p.m.
Friends remember Lowcountry lawmaker Rev. McKinley Washington Jr.
Friends remember Lowcountry lawmaker Rev. McKinley Washington Jr. Friends remember Lowcountry lawmaker Rev. McKinley …. SCHP: One dead after crash involving semi-trucks …. Two dead, several injured in North Charleston multivehicle …. Two dead, several injured in North Charleston multicar …. Lights out at Summerville youth baseball field after …
