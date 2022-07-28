Birth of baby sloth celebrated at Hattiesburg Zoo

www.wdam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
City of Petal coping with its stray animals
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With animal shelters at capacity and the City of Petal seeing an increase in stray animals on the road, new efforts are being put into place to help. “So some of the things we are trying to do is obviously it’s illegal to come in and drop off animals,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “If we see that taking place, we are going to be very proactive, we are going to be writing tickets and we are going to bring the full force of law against you in those situations.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg DJ kicks off 14th Annual Black Business Month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carr, better known as DJ Kujho, has DJed nationwide from Amazon, Inc. to the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas and, just last month, at Essence Festival in New Orleans. A disc jockey, graphic designer and owner of Studio54, Carr is also a Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
WDAM-TV
Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school. DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg. Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more. Butler said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
The Wayne General Hospital has new tools to help first responders save lives. Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company. Aeroma Cannabis Company hopes to become the first medical marijuana company in Lamar County with a shop on Highway 98. Birth control options after U.S. Supreme...
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Wayne General Hospital has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Disc Golf: The Pine Belt’s fastest growing sport
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With free courses being offered by the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation, disc golf is gaining lots of traction throughout the Pine Belt. “We’re hoping to have another class in October, especially when USM starts back,” said Nadine Armstrong, innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department. “That way we can get some USM students to come out”
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency
There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. That’s exactly where Lee Whaley, a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, found himself in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6. About 6:30 a.m., Whaley, who lives in Columbia,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
WDAM-TV
Ole Miss College World Series trophy makes its stop in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans from all over the Hattiesburg area were able to catch a long glimpse of the University of Mississippi’s national baseball championship trophy Saturday. Folks from across Pine Belt saw the trophy in person, taking pictures, and creating a life-long memory. The 2022 NCAA College...
WDAM-TV
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Less than three weeks after a deputy-involved shooting, community leaders request the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to fund more training on how to interact with mental health patients. On July 14, four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on 45-year-old Maurice McCarthy...
WDAM-TV
Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The communities of Indian Springs and Wadetown will now be served by the Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Saturday, firefighters held an open house to publicly show that they’re ready to help whenever the time comes. “We’re doing great things out here, but it’s going...
Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Public Schools welcome students back to classrooms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public Schools students and teachers returned to the classroom Monday, August 1. While it may not feel like it outside, summer break has come and gone in Hattiesburg. “We are excited to see the shining, happy faces of our students and our teachers and our...
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Laurel-Jones County D10 Dixie Youth Baseball head to North Carolina. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The...
Comments / 0