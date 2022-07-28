Marion County reports 17 total cases of monkeypox

cbs4indy.com
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another shooting for second weekend in a row
For the second weekend in a row, IMPD was called to Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenue after a shooting left four people injured. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Summer Commencement Speaker …. High school student provides arts magazine to children’s …...
Thousands without power after Monday morning storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people across the state were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area. At its height, the storm system left more than 9,000 people in the Indianapolis area without power, according to AES Indiana. The storm system knocked down trees and powerlines.
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second weekend in a row, Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting in the Broad Ripple area. On Sunday, police said four people were hurt after a disturbance led to shots fired along Broad Ripple Avenue and Guilford Avenue. The shooting came a week after police responded to the same location when two others were shot and injured.
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
2 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS — Fishers Police are investigating a head-on crash that left four people seriously injured early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to 126th Street, near Promise Road just after 1:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy Trax was traveling east on 126th Street, when it crossed the center line and...
2 overnight crashes claim 2 lives
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning. The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road...
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.”. Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite.
Arrest in death of woman hit by car in July
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has arrested a woman for her alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame, who died after being hit by a car just over a week ago. On Saturday, July 23, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Chester...
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana
The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop. Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz killed in the line of duty
Coverage from the CBS 6pm newscast on July 31, 2022. Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed in the line of duty. Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz killed in the line …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple...
What to know as Indy public schools return to class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
Indianapolis Public Schools students head back for the first day of classes
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the first day back for more students across central Indiana. Indianapolis Public Schools students are headed back for their first day of school on Monday. District leaders said they are excited to see their students back in the classroom. “There’s nothing quite as exciting as...
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
Delaware man hit, killed by semi while walking on I-74 after car crash
MONTGOMERY CO., Ind. — A 23-year-old man from Delaware was hit and killed by a semi-truck while walking on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County after crashing a car, state police said. The incident began when deputies were called early Monday morning to a one-car crash on I-74 westbound near...
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
4 injured after shooting in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured after a shooting for the second consecutive weekend in Broad Ripple. Police were called to the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers located four adults with injuries from gunshots and they were all transported to...
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond. Tyler Abrams faces charges of murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm after Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday. Abrams was captured within 30 minutes of the shooting.
Elwood honors fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The community will come together Monday night for a vigil to remember Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Elwood police department says the prayer vigil will be around the fountain on 1505 South “B” Street at 7 p.m. They’re asking the community to show support...
