Florida cop charged with felony battery for grabbing female officer by the throat

Florida radio personality’s children were in the apartment when she was found ‘unresponsive’: report
The children of a slain Florida radio personality were reportedly at the residence when her unresponsive body was found by her mother, according to an arrest warrant. Tasheka Young, a former broadcaster for Jacksonville’s Power 106.1 Tru Hip Hop station, was killed at the Mission Pointe apartments in Jacksonville on Saturday.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Black man freed from prison after 44 years says in lawsuit he was framed by officials for attempted rape
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality
Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
80-year-old man sentenced for tasing and raping underage neighbor at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 39 years for raping his juvenile neighbor. Bernalillo County court records show David Sarver was handed the sentence July 6. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office,...
Man Accused Of Killing ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Pleads Guilty
A man has pleaded guilty to killing Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s reality star Andre Montgomery. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on July 22, Travell Anthony Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing. In Hill’s plea agreement...
Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying
Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline
California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated
The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
Suspect Allegedly Killed Mo. Police Officer During Traffic Stop Because He Didn't Want to Go to Jail
Police say a man accused of fatally shooting a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop allegedly confessed to firing off his rifle five times during the incident because he did not want to go to jail, according to multiple reports. Joshua Rocha, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Khoeler’s...
Uber driver charged with murder after ‘shooting pastor dead in road rage attack’
AN Uber driver has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a well-known pastor to death in a bout of road rage. Deshawn Longmire, 23, reportedly shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton after the two got in an argument on the freeway. Witnesses say they saw Longmire and Mouton arguing...
Attorneys for police officers accused of fatally shooting girl want judge to dismiss charges
Lawyers for the three officers accused in the Philadelphia shooting death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility have argued that the judge in the case should dismiss their manslaughter charges. Attorneys for Devon Smith, Brian Devaney, and Sean Dolan said the officers aren’t responsible for the death of the girl and that...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
