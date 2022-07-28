Henrico considers expanding county noise ordinance to keep neighborhoods quiet

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Board of Supervisors heard a presentation about extending certain residential-area noise violations to daytime and voted to reduce personal property taxes for qualifying vehicles at a July 26 meeting. During a work session, supervisors discussed amending the county’s noise ordinance to expand the violation period for sound-producing devices in residential areas to all hours of the day.

The county code currently states that within residential areas, it is unlawful to use sound-producing devices “in such a manner or with such volume or duration that it is plainly audible” between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The amendment, if adopted, would extend the unlawful period to daytime hours as well. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen .

