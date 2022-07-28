Your guide to Congress’s new inflation-fighting package

www.pbs.org
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
WATCH: President Biden calls inflation-fighting agreement a ‘godsend’ for U.S. families
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the “historic” inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost.
House passes semi-automatic gun ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
House approves bill to boost computer chip industry
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Biden downplays troubling economic report, focuses on measures to tame inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration went all out Thursday to play down a troubling new economic report that added to the evidence of a recession, trying to pull focus instead to major legislative progress on measures to tame inflation, reduce debt and preserve America’s competitive edge.
WATCH: Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” during Pelosi’s Asian tour
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to visit Taiwan on her Asian tour. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. “If the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of...
Sen. Lindsey Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — As expected, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina,...
WATCH: White House issues a disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Kentucky Friday, as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in the eastern part of the state and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors. Watch the briefing in the video player above. White House press secretary...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. economy shrinks for 2nd straight quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest...
WATCH: Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. Watch Harris’ remarks in the...
Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role
WASHINGTON (AP) — The week before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Missouri’s Josh Hawley became the first Republican senator to announce he would object to the certification of the 2020 election. Texas’ Ted Cruz came next, dashing off his own plan on a flight...
Biden and Xi meet virtually amid rising tensions between U.S. and China
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spent more than two hours Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with the flashpoint of Taiwan once again emerging as a key point of tension. According to a description of the call released by Beijing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal Reserve unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer...
WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits
Jon Stewart will join Democratic lawmakers Thursday in a news conference pushing for legislation that would significantly expand health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m....
WATCH: McCarthy says he doesn’t recall talking to Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan. 6
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said he does not recall a conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson telling her not to have former President Donald Trump come to Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,as Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College results. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the player above. “I don’t recall talking...
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms. The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two coronavirus booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge puts North Dakota abortion trigger law on hold
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, ruling that the attorney general had prematurely calculated the date when the ban should take effect. Burleigh...
Biden still testing positive for COVID, White House doctor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said...
U.S. reaches deal with Moderna for omicron COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster. The order...
Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in the highest-level known contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Blinken urging Russia to accept a deal to win the release of American detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0