ACPS announces which schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fun, education, and games were all at the Second annual Back To School backpack and school supply drive and family field day. As more than 400 brand new backpacks were handed out to kids ahead of the school year. “There are so many families that we...
Top Private Schools in Greater Gainesville
A quality education at private schools can place students on the fast track to a successful life after graduation. Whether secular or faith-based, these schools offer advanced curriculum, many extracurriculars and enrichment classes that provide valuable knowledge and meaningful experiences. They provide a direct path toward the best colleges and careers, preparing students to triumph through obstacles in life. Parents can be more involved in their children’s education and form relationships with teachers at private schools.
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
Social Scene | August 2022
The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission and the City of Ocala hosted the June 18th event, which drew a large crowd who enjoyed a variety of vendors, entertainment, speakers and food, with sponsorships to provide scholarships for high school seniors. Juneteenth Fundraiser. ONE HEALTH CENTER. Photos by Bruce Ackerman. The elegant...
Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie
Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
Application deadline for the Arts Council of Alachua County “Art mini-grant” approaches
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midnight on July 31st is the deadline for applications for the “Arts Tag mini-grant”, a grant provided to artists by the Arts Council of Alachua County. Alachua County artists, collaborators, and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive an “Arts Tag mini-grant”, that will provide...
Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
Why Greater Gainesville? Matt Surrency
Matt Surrency is active within schools, civic organizations and community groups in Greater Gainesville. He has served as the mayor of his hometown of Hawthorne and president of the Florida League of Cities. He is currently a financial advisor with Edward Jones, where he helps clients save for college and retirement.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County language translation and interpreting company
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County language translation and interpreting company are taking the extra step to help their clients bridge the language gap. Our friends from the CEP share the company’s vision for helping their clients on a personal level. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
Upcoming back-to-school events in Levy County
With the start of the school year rapidly approaching, there are a number of back-to-school events set to take place over the course of the next few days and week. Communities, along with local businesses, will be providing a number of back-to-school items as well as giving those attending a chance to participate in activities.
Greater Gainesville Local Business: Fracture
Gainesville local business, Fracture, was founded in 2009 by two University of Florida students who saw something that others did not. Everything about the way that Fracture captures and shares digital photos has changed over the past two decades. With the explosion of smartphone usage, suddenly everyone has a high-quality...
Letter: We need fresh leadership on the school board after Certain opposed re-opening schools and supported forced masking
Current District 1 school board member and candidate Tina Certain may have seemed to start her initial term with good questions arising from her experience as an accountant, but she has lost her way during the last 2 years, becoming increasingly hostile to parents, and should not be re-elected. People should not forget that she was against the reopening of brick-and-mortar schooling in Fall 2020, led the charge to break the law on a school masking executive order (and later on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health), supported the hiring and promotion of a superintendent who was fired just 15 months later, and mocked parents who were concerned about how her decisions impacted their children.
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday. Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed. It begins at 8 a.m. They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back...
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
Lake City American Legion helps local Toys for Tots with Christmas in July
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Legion Riders Post 57 held a Christmas in July to raise money and toys for the Lake City Toys for Tots. They came up with the idea after the local toys for tots facility flooded a few months ago. They decided to help out and organized a day filled with fun and games.
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
