El Paso to give free backpacks at run/walk event at eastside park

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
KVIA
Fort Bliss soldier prepares for pull-up charity event
EL PASO, Texas– Bradley Rushmore, Fort Bliss soldier and founder of Rushmore Foundation is preparing for a toy drive for the El Paso Children's Hospital. Rushmore said fitness has always been a passion of his and after starting the Rushmore Foundation over a year ago, he said he wanted to give back to those in need through physical activity, one pull-up at a time, on Aug. 6.
KFOX 14
Sun City CRIT postponed until 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year’s Sun City CRIT was postponed. Destination El Paso announced the postponement Monday. It stated the event would happen until Fall of 2023. Sun City CRIT is a free event featuring world-class cycling through the streets of downtown El Paso. “We are...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
KFOX 14
How El Paso districts identify threats in classrooms, address safety to prevent attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Across El Paso, students are returning to the classroom this week. Some of them, with the memory of the Uvalde mass shooting still fresh in their heads and on the minds of parents and teachers. Four years ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott unveiled a...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
KFOX 14
School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several school threats were reported at different schools in the El Paso region on the first day of school. Threats were reported at Montwood High School, Eastlake High School, Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Slider Middle Schoo. Officials with the El Paso Police Department...
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
KFOX 14
Largest migrant shelter in El Paso set to close Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The largest migrant shelter in El Paso will be closing its doors on Sunday. Casa del Refugiado cited staffing shortages and an overwhelming need for repairs as the reason for its closure. Ruben Garcia, who oversees Casa del Refugiado and is the director of...
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
1st day of school dawns Monday with new classes, increased safety
EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Monday is the first day of school for thousands of kids and parents around the region, and for those who may be nervous about the start to the school year, districts are working to ensure a smooth transition into the semester. School districts in the Borderland have put new measures […]
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD welcoming back more than 48K students; opening 4 new bond campuses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ISD will welcome back more than 48,000 students on Monday. The district said it has been working to "deliver an elevated student experience in a safe and secure environment." “With safety, high-quality learning, and a culture of care and compassion at the...
KFOX 14
Taco Y Mas festival to be held this weekend in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Taco Y Mas festival will be held this Saturday in east El Paso. The event will be held at Cowtown Boots Center located at 11401 Gateway Boulevard West. at 5 p.m. Kids under the age of 12 are free. There will be entertainment...
