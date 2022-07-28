ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Death confirmed in Kentucky flood, one of the ‘most devastating’ in state history: Gov.

 4 days ago
At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

(NEW YORK) — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
