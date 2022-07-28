ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police find medical facility escapee

By Alina Lee, Brett Yager
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Pueblo Police state they have Jacque Olson in custody.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) needs the community’s assistance in searching for a missing elderly man, who left a court-ordered stay at a medical facility.

65-years-old Jacque Olson has grey hair and a grey beard. He has a large wound on the right side of his face and suffers from several medical issues. Olson was court-ordered to a medical facility due to a felony crime committed several years ago.

Olson was seen wearing a grey shirt and thick black jacket when he went missing. He was reportedly last seen near the corner of Scranton Ave. and Baystate Ave.

If you have any information, call PPD at 719-553-2502.

