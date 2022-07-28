ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory man on moped dies in crash on highway in Caldwell County

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a moped was killed in a crash on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on July 27 on U.S. 321 near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard.

A Nissan Altima and Hyundai Elantra were traveling north in the right lane when the Nissan struck the moped and caused it to overturn, authorities said.

The driver of the moped, 53-year-old Ralph Wolfe of Hickory, was ejected and then struck by the Hyundai. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Neither driver of the other two vehicles was injured, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the investigation is still ongoing. Troopers will consult with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office about potential charges in the crash.

Paynes Payne
4d ago

I'm sorry for the death of this man and his family. However , those scooters only go about 45 mph. they Don't belong on highways they impede traffic, they often do not have proper tail lights and the riders wear dark colored clothing making it incredibly hard to even see them to begin with. Don't even get me started on the fact they often double up, that tiny motor was not designed for a two person haul. PLEASE REGULATE these tiny things more and keep them OFF the highways.

IN THIS ARTICLE
