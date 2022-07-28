Terry Hampton Gives Us the Scoop on West Plains Art Alliance Updates

www.ozarkradionews.com
Jack and Inez Pahlmann, Owners of West Plains United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty, gift $25,000 Donation to Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign
WEST PLAINS, MO – Jack and Inez Pahlmann, Owners of West Plains United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty, have donated $25,000 to the Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s fundraising initiative for a mobile mammography unit. The funds will be used to help with costs associated with the purchase of a mobile mammography unit to help make routine screenings more accessible for women who might not otherwise have access to this service.
Downtown Food Truck, Music, and Art Festival August 13 in Mtn. View
Mountain View, MO. – Bring your appetite (and lawn chair) to the Downtown Food Truck, Music, and Art Festival, to be held 11 to 6 p.m. August 13th in Mtn. View, MO. This free event will take place just south of First Street, outside the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Baptist University, and is hosted by the Neighborhood Tribe, Foster’s Appliance, and Sylvia Tegan Vaughn. Food trucks and vendors will be serving a variety of tasty food and drinks. Many talented artists and crafters will be showcasing and selling their work.
JOAN A. LOUCK FISHER
Joan A. Louck Fisher, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, while at Brook Haven Healthcare in West Plains. She was born June 30, 1935, in Richmond, VA to Julian and Arline Godsey and was 87 years old. Joan grew up and attended the schools in...
Cave City watermelon festival kicks off 42nd year
For nearly half a century, Cave City residents in Sharp County have claimed that the sweetest watermelons are grown in and around their hometown. Since 1980, they’ve invited the rest of the world to dispute or embrace the claim. The 42nd annual Cave City Watermelon Festival is slated to...
Burn Ban for Howell County Has Been Lifted
West Plains, MO. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Burn Ban that had been in place for Howell County has been lifted. The burn ban was put into place on July 11 by the Howell County Commission following the beginning of drought conditions in the area. Before a period of rainy days beginning on July 28, parts of Howell County had seen less than one inch of rain for the entire month. On July 26, south central and south western Missouri had been classified as a D3 Extreme Drought.
Road construction project starts Monday in West Plains
A month-long road construction project in West Plains begins Monday. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, a portion of U.S. Highway 63 Business will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. The construction zone begins at the intersection with Porter Wagoner Boulevard and continues east...
Governor cuts ribbon on $35 million factory in Ash Flat
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson traveled to Ash Flat Friday to cut the ribbon on a new $35 million manufacturing plant. Emerson’s new 277,000-square-foot will create 285 jobs over the next few years, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The plant will...
LEAVE THE SQUASH BUGS?! Gainesville couple works to breed variety of squash for the Ozarks that is resistant to dreaded squash bugs
Times photo/Jessi Dreckman Ini Giesbrecht, in his signature kilt, and Wren Haffner, stand in their garden where squash are planted. Their property, which they’ve named Mountain Jewel, is located along Caney Creek off FF Highway northeast of Gainesville.
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
Rusty Laverentz hired at MSU-WP’s new athletic director
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Today, a new face joined Grizzly Athletics at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP). Rusty Laverentz began his duties as full-time athletic director. He brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to the position. Laverentz’s hiring is pending approval by the Missouri State University...
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
Internet lounges shut down in MH and Harrison, owner arrested for running gambling house
Internet lounges in Mountain Home and Harrison have been closed and the owner arrested on charges of running a gambling business. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel P. Scallorn of Green Forest was arrested in Baxter County on a felony charge of keeping a gambling house. He also has a hold out of Boone County for the same charge. Investigators say Scallorn also has the same type of businesses in Carroll county and in the Springfield area.
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
Missouri woman acquitted for killing her autistic daughter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been acquitted of two felony charges and the murder of her autistic daughter on Friday. Rebecca Ruud of Theodosia, Missouri, was found not guilty of first and second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony abuse or neglect of a child. However, she was found guilty of illegally abandoning a corpse.
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home
A Cotter volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke is alleged to have taken two guns and about $560 in cash while in the residence along Bayless Court in Gassville. A number of fire departments answered the call.
Izard County man gets 10 years on Baxter County charges
A Pineville man who has been arrested for possessing drugs and paraphernalia to ingest drugs five times was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Frank Lee Cox was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the latest charges against him. In addition to Baxter County, Cox...
Joyriders plead not guilty to charges of stealing boat
A couple reported to have been intoxicated when they allegedly took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The charges against 50-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the...
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
