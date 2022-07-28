Dime Community Bancshares's Earnings: A Preview

www.benzinga.com
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Earnings Preview For PennyMac Mortgage
PennyMac Mortgage PMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PennyMac Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PennyMac Mortgage bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Recap: Insperity Q2 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 17.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $247.00 million from the same period last...
Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
A Preview Of Newpark Resources's Earnings
Newpark Resources NR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Newpark Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Newpark Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Camden Prop Trust
Camden Prop Trust CPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Camden Prop Trust has an average price target of $157.38 with a high of $174.00 and a low of $142.00.
Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings
DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q2 Earnings
Black Stone Minerals BSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $121.93 million from...
Recap: Univar Solns Q2 Earnings
Univar Solns UNVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univar Solns beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $623.00 million from the same...
