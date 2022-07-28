ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

17 total probable monkeypox cases in Marion County

WTHR
WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Clinics raise concerns about impact of abortion legislation on low-income Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of a companion bill to Senate Bill 1 that would create a fund to support women and children. The Hoosier Families First Fund would send $45 million to those women and children in need, but Democrats say the money isn't enough to help all of the additional children who would be born if there is an abortion ban in the state.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Health
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
WTHR

IU Health ranked among best in the nation, No. 1 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report named Indiana University Health as one of the nation’s top adult hospitals for the 25th consecutive year. U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Africa#Clothing#Diseases#General Health
WTHR

17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 adults, 2 teens seriously injured in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Indiana — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Fishers, police said. A Chevy Trax was going east on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruze head-on, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced in social media app scam

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend 12 years behind bars for scamming six people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that they thought they were investing in an up-and-coming social media app. Six people invested more than $383,000 in a social media app that David Betner claimed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Damar Services opening east side clinic in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Damar Services is opening a clinic on the east side of Indianapolis in August. The facility, located at 1640 North Ritter Ave., will house Damar’s community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health, foster care programs and the Damar-sponsored Advocacy and Training Alliance. All of that will be under...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a driver they believe hit and killed a man early Monday on West 34th Street, near Interstate 465. Police were called to investigate a person down just after 4 a.m. and located the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, lying in the road between I-465 and High School Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Eli Dicken honored with congressional tribute for stopping Greenwood Park Mall shooter

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Elisjsha Dicken, the armed bystander who shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is being honored with a congressional tribute. Sen. Todd Young requested the honor for Dicken, writing in part: "I mourn the three innocent lives that were taken and pray for the families and communities that this senseless tragedy has affected. I also pray for the continued recovery of those wounded in the attack, who were in part saved by Eli's decisive actions and also by the exceptional response and care of first responders."
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy