17 total probable monkeypox cases in Marion County

www.wthr.com
Related
Clinics raise concerns about impact of abortion legislation on low-income Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of a companion bill to Senate Bill 1 that would create a fund to support women and children. The Hoosier Families First Fund would send $45 million to those women and children in need, but Democrats say the money isn't enough to help all of the additional children who would be born if there is an abortion ban in the state.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
WTHR
ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana doctors warn demand is high for back-to-school vaccines
INDIANAPOLIS — A new school year is just days away and if your children haven't gotten their required shots yet, it's time to get on it. Doctors say demand is high and appointments are getting increasingly hard to find. "There are a lot of families that I hear especially...
IU Health ranked among best in the nation, No. 1 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report named Indiana University Health as one of the nation’s top adult hospitals for the 25th consecutive year. U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.
WTHR
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
IU researchers identify microbe to protect honeybees from poor nutrition
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a quiet field outside Bloomington, Indiana University researchers check in on their honeybees. "So what we're looking for right now is brood and that is the developing larvae," Audrey Parish, an IU Ph.D. candidate and researcher said. On a hot July day, Parish joined Dr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
2 adults, 2 teens seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Indiana — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Fishers, police said. A Chevy Trax was going east on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruze head-on, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.
Indianapolis man sentenced in social media app scam
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend 12 years behind bars for scamming six people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that they thought they were investing in an up-and-coming social media app. Six people invested more than $383,000 in a social media app that David Betner claimed...
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pediatricians booked up, families rush to catch up on back-to-school immunizations
FISHERS, Ind — Inside Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate & Junior High School, getting ready to go back to school means catching up on shots. "Didn't hurt," said Annbelle Davis, a Hamilton Southeastern student. Ankur Patel took his daughter Shirin to get her annual shots in at the school Wednesday evening,...
Damar Services opening east side clinic in August
INDIANAPOLIS — Damar Services is opening a clinic on the east side of Indianapolis in August. The facility, located at 1640 North Ritter Ave., will house Damar’s community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health, foster care programs and the Damar-sponsored Advocacy and Training Alliance. All of that will be under...
Little boy's legacy is saving other Hoosier children
INDIANAPOLIS — A family's push to get an Indiana law that added three rare, genetic diseases to Indiana's newborn screening panel is paying off. Bryce Clausen was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare, genetic neurological disorder, when it was too late for treatment. He died from it in April 2019.
WTHR
Elwood officer shot and killed early Sunday
The Madison County sheriff confirmed the Elwood officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested in Hamilton County.
Former guidance counselor's termination by Roncalli upheld by Court of Appeals
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Roncalli High School was within its rights to not renew a former guidance counselor's contract who was in a same-sex marriage. Citing the minesterial exemption in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals...
New Jersey man charged after allegedly ordering Uber to bring central Indiana girl to his home
INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old man from New Jersey is facing federal charges after allegedly ordering an Uber to take an underage girl from central Indiana to his home. According to court documents, Arnold Castillo, of Paterson, New Jersey, used social media to communicate with the girl in February 2022.
WTHR
IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a driver they believe hit and killed a man early Monday on West 34th Street, near Interstate 465. Police were called to investigate a person down just after 4 a.m. and located the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, lying in the road between I-465 and High School Road.
Eli Dicken honored with congressional tribute for stopping Greenwood Park Mall shooter
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Elisjsha Dicken, the armed bystander who shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is being honored with a congressional tribute. Sen. Todd Young requested the honor for Dicken, writing in part: "I mourn the three innocent lives that were taken and pray for the families and communities that this senseless tragedy has affected. I also pray for the continued recovery of those wounded in the attack, who were in part saved by Eli's decisive actions and also by the exceptional response and care of first responders."
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0