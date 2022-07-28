Royal Caribbean Group Stock Is Rising: What's Happening?

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares rose 10.4% to $0.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. Avis Budget Gr CAR shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $194.98. This security traded at a volume of 317.1K shares come close, making up 32.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

