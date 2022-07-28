Royal Caribbean Group Stock Is Rising: What's Happening?

www.benzinga.com
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares rose 10.4% to $0.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. Avis Budget Gr CAR shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $194.98. This security traded at a volume of 317.1K shares come close, making up 32.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Expert Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Expert Ratings for Hartford Finl Servs Gr
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Looking At Visa's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Visa V. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harmonic HLIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $5.87 million from the same...
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Apes Stay Strong, Moonbirds and Meebits Climb, Three Newcomers And More
The non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. NFT marketplace launches by Coinbase Global Inc COIN and GameStop Corp GME have likely brought more people into the NFT space over the last few months, but volume remains down from the 2021 time period.
Recap: Radian Group Q2 Earnings
Radian Group RDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 74.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was down $864 thousand from the same...
Learn About HAVN Life's New Shares Consolidation, What Changes And What Remains
A key player in the biotech-meets-psychedelics space, HAVN Life Sciences Inc. HAVLF announced it will complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidation common shares. . With no fractional shares being issued, fractional...
