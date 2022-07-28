EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County, NWS says

www.informnny.com
cnycentral.com
Twister levels barns, brings down trees and power lines in Wyoming County
Gainesville, N.Y. — A tornado touched down in parts of Wyoming County for about 15 minutes Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed, after surveying damage, that an EF-2 tornado ripped through from Java to Gainesville. That was a rare event, more powerful than the twisters usually seen around...
Southern Tier counties under drought watch: NYS DEC
(WETM) — Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties have been placed under a drought watch today by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the NYS DEC to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties today, July 29, 2022. According to the DEC, a drought watch is the […]
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
WRGB
Thousands were without power as severe weather is expected to arrive in the Albany area
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As downpours and thunderstorms are expected flare up around early afternoon with an already existing humid day, thousands were without power in the City of Albany. National Grid reported that over 10,000 customers, early Thursday afternoon were listed as without power within the city. The...
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
informnny.com
Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
NECN
2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms
A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister. The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison. That tornado was rated an EF-1; the...
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
informnny.com
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
Campers rescued along Susquehanna River
Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
informnny.com
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty. Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered...
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
informnny.com
Hundreds expected in attendance at fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is set to take place in downtown Rochester on Monday, August 1. Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty 11 days prior on Thursday, July 21. The funeral is being held at the...
WHEC TV-10
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
11 displaced as fire rips through large apartment complex in Macedon
The structure appears to be the same multi-bedroom building that caught fire in December.
