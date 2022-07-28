ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County, NWS says

By Nick Veronica
informnny.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Twister levels barns, brings down trees and power lines in Wyoming County

Gainesville, N.Y. — A tornado touched down in parts of Wyoming County for about 15 minutes Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed, after surveying damage, that an EF-2 tornado ripped through from Java to Gainesville. That was a rare event, more powerful than the twisters usually seen around...
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier counties under drought watch: NYS DEC

(WETM) — Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties have been placed under a drought watch today by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the NYS DEC to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties today, July 29, 2022. According to the DEC, a drought watch is the […]
96.1 The Breeze

Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Gainesville, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Java, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible

It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
NECN

2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister. The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison. That tornado was rated an EF-1; the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Wind Speeds#Ef 2
103.9 The Breeze

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
WATERTOWN, NY
Travel Maven

This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsRadio WILK

Campers rescued along Susquehanna River

Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
EAST AURORA, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Disaster Emergency declared in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy