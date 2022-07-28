Nokia, AST SpaceMobile Join Hands For 5-Year 5G Deal

www.benzinga.com
Related
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga
Qualcomm Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
Peering Into Cognizant Tech Solns's Recent Short Interest
Cognizant Tech Solns's (NASDAQ:CTSH) short percent of float has risen 15.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.50 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Visa's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Visa V. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Learn About HAVN Life's New Shares Consolidation, What Changes And What Remains
A key player in the biotech-meets-psychedelics space, HAVN Life Sciences Inc. HAVLF announced it will complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidation common shares. . With no fractional shares being issued, fractional...
Travelcenters of America Stock Surges On Solid Q2 Results, Clocks 68% Revenue Growth
Travelcenters of America Inc TA reported second-quarter revenue growth of 67.9% year-over-year to $3.08 billion, beating the consensus of $2.96 billion. Adjusted EPS was $4.34, beating the consensus of $1.44. Operating income increased by 89.3% Y/Y to $94.23 million, and the margin was 3.1%, up by 35 bps. Adjusted EBITDA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Crude Oil Tumbles
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 32,939.84 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 12,471.17. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 4,140.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
Indonesia Blocks Yahoo, Paypal, And Other Gaming Sites After They Failed To Signup For New Licensing Rules
Indonesia on Sunday blocked web search engine Yahoo and financial technology company PayPal Holdings PYPL along with several gaming sites after they failed to comply with its licensing rules, Reuters reported. What Happened: Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information, in late 2020, introduced new rules under which companies were required...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0