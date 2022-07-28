Kimberly-Clark Taps Ex-Toyota Executive Zack Hicks For A Newly Created Role

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea downgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK to Equal-Weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $105 (an upside of 8%) from $130. The analyst states that a dramatic swing in Tools & Outdoor demand trends during Q2 resulted in a nearly 50% adjusted EPS mid-point cut. Management responded with significant cost-out plans.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO