ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China's IT Ministry Hit With Corruption Probe Amid US's Attempts To Restrict China's Tech Dominance

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Putin Approves Master Plan To Redevelop Ukraine's War-Torn Mariupol City

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a master plan for developing Ukraine's Mariupol city – a month after he ordered the construction of social facilities in the town. What Happened: On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented Putin with a 100-page master plan for the restoration and development of Mariupol, according to state-owned news agency TASS.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Tech#Huawei Technologies Co#Xiaomi Corp Xiacy#Party Congress#Communist Party#Politburo#Aluminum Corp Of China#Rio Tinto Plc#Rio#Alcoa Corp Aa
The Associated Press

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and the better-known Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaida. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in operation carried out by U.S. Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt. As for Al-Zawahri, Biden said, “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's Government Says Actions Best Answer To 'Taiwan Independence'

Chinese President Xi Jinping-led People's Liberation Army spokesperson said it would never tolerate "Taiwan independence" separatist acts and external interference, signaling countermeasures for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to the island nation. "Actions are the best answer," Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy