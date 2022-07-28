China's IT Ministry Hit With Corruption Probe Amid US's Attempts To Restrict China's Tech Dominance

www.benzinga.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Vladimir Putin Ups Naval Ante Against US To Defend Russia's 'National Interests In World's Oceans'
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine on Sunday that cast the U.S. as his country's main rival. What Happened: The 55-page doctrine signed by Putin on the country's Navy Day sets out Russia's global ambitions as a "great maritime power" for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea, Reuters reported.
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
Putin Approves Master Plan To Redevelop Ukraine's War-Torn Mariupol City
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a master plan for developing Ukraine's Mariupol city – a month after he ordered the construction of social facilities in the town. What Happened: On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented Putin with a 100-page master plan for the restoration and development of Mariupol, according to state-owned news agency TASS.
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and the better-known Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaida. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in operation carried out by U.S. Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt. As for Al-Zawahri, Biden said, “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens.”
Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'
Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
Alibaba, JD, Nio Fall In Hong Kong As Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Plan Keeps Markets On Edge
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened in the red, losing over 2.5% in opening trade, following the trend in broader Asian markets after reports emerged that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday. China has issued a strongly worded statement saying it will take firm measures if she does so.
Satellite Photos Show China Is Building New Nuclear Test Site In Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
China appears to be expanding its sprawling nuclear weapons testing facility in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region after halting the explosive tests in the area a quarter of a century ago. What Happened: In an analysis of satellite photographs obtained by Nikkei Asia, a number of experts confirmed that China...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Xi Jinping's Government Says Actions Best Answer To 'Taiwan Independence'
Chinese President Xi Jinping-led People's Liberation Army spokesperson said it would never tolerate "Taiwan independence" separatist acts and external interference, signaling countermeasures for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to the island nation. "Actions are the best answer," Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of...
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
Wounded Russian Soldiers Struggle For Compensation Promised By Vladimir Putin: Report
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Vladimir Putin made a gesture to push for unity among his soldiers at the front – he announced that the injured army men could claim compensation of three million roubles, equivalent to about $50,000. "It's our duty to support the families of...
NY Attorney For Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Is Confident About Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap, Calls It A 'Fair Trade'
The lawyer for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Monday he was “confident” the U.S. and Russia will work out a deal to swap his client for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan and that it would be a fair trade. Steve Zissou, Bout’s...
Oil Dips Ahead Of Key Wednesday Event As Data Coming From Asia Takes Toll
Oil prices fell on Monday morning in Asia trading ahead of a crucial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies on Wednesday that marks the conclusion of the 2020 output reduction pact. Weak manufacturing data from China and Japan also hung heavy over the...
Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime
A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
How Ayman Zawahiri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of Al Qaeda
At Al Qaeda, Ayman Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.
