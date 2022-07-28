Google, SkyWater Expand Collaboration Over Open Source Chip Design

www.benzinga.com
Related
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Revlon Obtains Court Approval For $1.4B Bankruptcy Loan: Reuters
Cosmetics company Revlon Inc REV has received a U.S. bankruptcy judge's permission to proceed with a $1.4 billion loan, Reuters reported. The company had filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 after facing heavy debt. The report noted some junior creditors had objected that Revlon's terms and conditions could make it...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Peering Into Cognizant Tech Solns's Recent Short Interest
Cognizant Tech Solns's (NASDAQ:CTSH) short percent of float has risen 15.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.50 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Benzinga
Qualcomm Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
So Which Will Happen First, Ethereum At $10K Or Dogecoin At $0.50? 6 In 10 Say...
CAN ETHER (ETH) HIT $10,000?. According to our Benzinga team, a $10,000 ETH is possible within the next few years. ETH continues to process a high volume of transactions, it remains the leader in the dApp and decentralized finance (DeFi) space and seems poised to improve its scalability. Ethereum remains...
Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings
DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Rambus Q2 Earnings
Rambus RMBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rambus missed estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $36.23 million from the same period last...
ATAI Life Sciences, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.95% at $0.34. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 4.17% at $0.25. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 8.03% at $3.55. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 4.98% at $0.66. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 4.17% at $14.94. GH Research GHRS shares...
Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q2 Earnings
Black Stone Minerals BSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $121.93 million from...
Biomea Fusion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Biomea Fusion BMEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomea Fusion beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $5.87 million from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0