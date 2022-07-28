Sickness forces early end to kids camp at Shawnee Theater

985theriver.com
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Hamilton Center provided local families with back-to-school resources
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Hamilton Center provided local families with necessary supplies ahead of the academic year Saturday. Thousands came out for the “We Live Back-to-School Bash” at Rose Park. The organization provided kids with everything from free school supplies, haircuts, giveaways, and a bounce house.
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night. The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm. Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.
Remembering the old Pimento School building
PIMENTO, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Its been several months since the devastating loss of the old Pimento School building in Vigo County. You may remember a fire destroyed what was left of the structure before it was ultimately torn down. Now a local organization made efforts to give the community...
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the...
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks,...
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City.
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported finding a body in a pond.
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural...
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
