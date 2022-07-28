KY governor expects more loss of life following severe flooding

www.abcactionnews.com
ABC Action News
Death toll rises to at least 19 after floods ravage parts of eastern Kentucky
Authorities in Kentucky confirmed by Friday that at least 19 people have been killed by flooding in the eastern part of the state where small towns were hit with heavy rain and flash flooding this week. Gov. Andy Beshear's office said the deaths include an 81-year-old woman, 11 other people...
ABC Action News
Wildlife experts weigh in as starvation still poses threat to Florida manatees
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Something we’ve been following recently is recent algal bloom sightings in Southwest Florida. Those blooms can be deadly for animals — like fish and manatees — living in the waters those blooms take over. Because of this, there’s been a growing concern from those within the wildlife community that manatees could be endangered once again.
ABC Action News
17-year-old dead, four others injured after being stabbed on Wisconsin river
Authorities in Wisconsin said a Minnesota teenager is dead and four other people were injured after they were stabbed while tubing on a river Saturday afternoon. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies received reports of several people being stabbed on the Apple River around 3:45 p.m. near Somerset Township.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Slow return to a rainy pattern next week
Monday is the transition day for us getting back to a bit more rain in the forecast. We'll see a 30% chance Monday, followed by a 50% chance Tuesday, and a 60% chance Wednesday.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Record high possible again Sunday
We've tied record high temperatures in Tampa Friday and Saturday, and we'll possibly do that again Sunday. High temps should reach 95-98 away from the coast. The record in Tampa is 96.
