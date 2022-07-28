ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY governor expects more loss of life following severe flooding

By LEX 18 Staff
ABC Action News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Wildlife experts weigh in as starvation still poses threat to Florida manatees

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Something we’ve been following recently is recent algal bloom sightings in Southwest Florida. Those blooms can be deadly for animals — like fish and manatees — living in the waters those blooms take over. Because of this, there’s been a growing concern from those within the wildlife community that manatees could be endangered once again.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

17-year-old dead, four others injured after being stabbed on Wisconsin river

Authorities in Wisconsin said a Minnesota teenager is dead and four other people were injured after they were stabbed while tubing on a river Saturday afternoon. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies received reports of several people being stabbed on the Apple River around 3:45 p.m. near Somerset Township.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Creek, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC Action News

Forecast: Record high possible again Sunday

We've tied record high temperatures in Tampa Friday and Saturday, and we'll possibly do that again Sunday. High temps should reach 95-98 away from the coast. The record in Tampa is 96.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy