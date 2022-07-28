7 Analysts Have This to Say About Invesco

www.benzinga.com
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Hertz Global Holdings
Hertz Global Holdings HTZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $24.0 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $16.00.
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Earnings Preview For PennyMac Mortgage
PennyMac Mortgage PMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PennyMac Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PennyMac Mortgage bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LyondellBasell Industries
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LyondellBasell Industries. The company has an average price target of $101.67 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $70.00.
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Recap: Insperity Q2 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 17.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $247.00 million from the same period last...
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Recap: Rambus Q2 Earnings
Rambus RMBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rambus missed estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $36.23 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings
DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Analyst Ratings for nVent Electric
Within the last quarter, nVent Electric NVT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of nVent Electric at $35.835, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
Where Lyft Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Lyft LYFT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lyft has an average price target of $37.47 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $16.00.
A Preview Of Kopin's Earnings
Kopin KOPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kopin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Kopin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q2 Earnings
Black Stone Minerals BSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $121.93 million from...
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
