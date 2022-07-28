BMW X1 M35i, 1 Series M135i Facelifts Will Have 315 Horsepower: Report

www.motor1.com
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
We Meet The Team Building The World's Toughest Armored Vehicles
Once the reserve of super spies, vehicle armoring has become increasingly popular among the world's elite - and we're not talking about A-list celebrities and politicians. An increasing number of high-net-worth individuals opt to convert their luxury vehicles into wheeled fortresses, particularly in countries with lawless societies. South African-based SVI...
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
2024 Suzuki Swift Spy Shots Preview Definite Changes In Next-Gen Model
The current generation Suzuki Swift has been around for quite a while since it was announced in 2016. Since then, its tiny footprint has reached several markets globally except in the US where the Japanese company only sells motorcycles and outboard motors for marine vehicles. It won't be long before...
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Package Costs $1,495, According To Leak
The Rattler package for the 2023 Ford F-150 will be a $1,495 option, according to a detailed price list on the F150gen14 forum. Motor1.com reached out to the Blue Oval to confirm the accuracy of the info in this document, and a spokesperson affirmed that the figure was accurate. As...
MotorTrend Magazine
Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers
There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
Bugatti Highlights Quad-Turbo W16 Engine’s Complex Development
The W16 engine that powers the Bugatti Chiron today is nearing its 20th birthday. The engineering marvel set a new standard for performance when the Veyron arrived in 2005, and the car has undergone serious revisions since then that have only increased its power and dominance. Development for what would...
Airstream, REI Collaborate On Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer
Airstream, the legendary American caravan manufacturer famous for the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork, has decided to partner with REI, an outdoor retailer headquartered near Seattle, on a new special edition Basecamp travel trailer. The new product is already available to order, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s see what new features this trailer has.
New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition Launches In Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado soldiers on, and it’s now available in a new Matte Black Edition in Japan. This follows the 70th Anniversary Edition that launched last year, just before the new Land Cruiser debuted. The new Matte Black Edition doesn’t add any performance upgrades, but it does...
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
Chevrolet Silverado EV Already Has 150,000 Reservations
The Chevrolet Silverado EV – GM’s direct competitor for the Ford F-150 Lightning – won’t go on sale until the spring of 2023 but the truck already enjoys a solid interest from potential customers. The electric pickup is part of General Motors’ plan to produce 400,000 electric vehicles between 2022 and 2024, and it is apparently doing a great job of attracting attention from future EV owners.
Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible
Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
Mercedes-Benz EQE EV Has Profit Margin Equal To ICE-Powered E-Class
Mercedes-Benz's push into battery-electric vehicles is beginning to show results. On the company's results call today, Mercedes CFO Harald Wilhelm revealed that the EQE has a profit margin equal to the ICE-powered E-Class. Wilhelm said, "At this point the EQE margin is at the point of the E-Class margin," according...
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
