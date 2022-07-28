ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Ridge, MO

Arnold Police arrest High Ridge man for alleged DWI following accident

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Car reported stolen in Festus found torched in Herculaneum

A Festus man told police he saw someone steal his car from outside his house in the 1100 block of North Third Street but was unable to stop the theft. The car was found a short time later on fire in Herculaneum, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said...
FESTUS, MO
wgel.com

Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested

Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
HIGHLAND, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI

A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
EUREKA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Ridge, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
High Ridge, MO
KMOV

15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
advantagenews.com

Meth possession arrest in Bethalto

An East Alton man wanted for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge faces a similar possession charge after his arrest early Friday. Bethalto police say they took 46-year-old Raymond Hatcher into custody after a patrol officer saw him at Neumann’s Old Oak trailer park on Wesley Drive.
BETHALTO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#The Police Station#Arnold Municipal Court
KMOV

3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Madison County late Friday night. An initial investigation found that Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Bissell Street at Klein Avenue, Venice, Illinois at around 10:26 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) started a chase on a carjacked car in their jurisdiction. Police said the car crashed after it crossed over into Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jennings man killed in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon on Forest Park Avenue, police said. The man was taken to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk just before 6 p.m., where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of...
myleaderpaper.com

Longtime reserve police officer decides to retire

After 40 years as a reserve law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, Bill Alter has decided to hang up his belt and retire. Alter, 78, of High Ridge, a former Missouri state legislator, volunteered as a reserve officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and then the Byrnes Mill Police Department for 30 years.
BYRNES MILL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
myleaderpaper.com

Dittmer woman seriously hurt in crash northeast of Grubville

Amie A. Addison, 30, of Dittmer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, July 27, in a one-vehicle accident on Township Lane west of Joyce Lane northeast of Grubville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:10 p.m., Addison was driving west in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma when she failed to negotiate...
DITTMER, MO
KMOV

Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputy spots residential fire while on patrol

(Jefferson County) Firefighters received some help from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy in putting out a deck fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet, a deputy was patrolling the area of the 11300 block of State Route 21 when they noticed black smoke coming from behind the residence.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy