Arnold Police arrest High Ridge man for alleged DWI following accident

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Car reported stolen in Festus found torched in Herculaneum
A Festus man told police he saw someone steal his car from outside his house in the 1100 block of North Third Street but was unable to stop the theft. The car was found a short time later on fire in Herculaneum, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said...
wgel.com
Highland Burglary Suspects Arrested
Earlier this week, the Highland Police Department sought the public’s assistance in gathering information to help identify suspects of burglaries that happened the evening of Thursday, July 28. Police said it appeared the suspects traveled the area of Walnut in Highland, between Broadway and the North Town shopping complex.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Nikolai was a third-generation Cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. He was going to be a senior.
KMOV
15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
An East Alton man wanted for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge faces a similar possession charge after his arrest early Friday. Bethalto police say they took 46-year-old Raymond Hatcher into custody after a patrol officer saw him at Neumann’s Old Oak trailer park on Wesley Drive.
KMOV
3 suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Madison County late Friday night. An initial investigation found that Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at Bissell Street at Klein Avenue, Venice, Illinois at around 10:26 p.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) started a chase on a carjacked car in their jurisdiction. Police said the car crashed after it crossed over into Illinois.
KMOV
Jennings man killed in Central West End
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon on Forest Park Avenue, police said. The man was taken to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk just before 6 p.m., where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
myleaderpaper.com
Longtime reserve police officer decides to retire
After 40 years as a reserve law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, Bill Alter has decided to hang up his belt and retire. Alter, 78, of High Ridge, a former Missouri state legislator, volunteered as a reserve officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and then the Byrnes Mill Police Department for 30 years.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer woman seriously hurt in crash northeast of Grubville
Amie A. Addison, 30, of Dittmer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, July 27, in a one-vehicle accident on Township Lane west of Joyce Lane northeast of Grubville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:10 p.m., Addison was driving west in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma when she failed to negotiate...
Carjacking suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officer near St. Louis
An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.
KMOV
Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
mymoinfo.com
Deputy spots residential fire while on patrol
(Jefferson County) Firefighters received some help from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy in putting out a deck fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet, a deputy was patrolling the area of the 11300 block of State Route 21 when they noticed black smoke coming from behind the residence.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men face Class X drug charges following traffic stop in New Baden
Two Centralia men face multiple Class X drug charges for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a traffic stop by New Baden Police where a large amount of drugs were seized. Both 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 45-year-old Joshua Phelps of West 7th in Centralia are charged with Class X charges...
KMOV
Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
tncontentexchange.com
Ferguson man jailed in deadly shootout with off-duty police officer
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge on Friday denied bail for a man charged with killing a man during an encounter with an off-duty police officer by firing. into a crowd outside a St. Louis bar last fall. Rodregus D. Fuqua, 26, of the 200 block of Georgia...
KMOV
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
