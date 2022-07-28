Arnold Police arrest High Ridge man for alleged DWI following accident

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.

DEFIANCE, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO