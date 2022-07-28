ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames

By Christian Terry
KTRE
 4 days ago
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Smith County Courthouse Workshop

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Beto in Lufkin

A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 4 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Q92

Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX

One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
messenger-news.com

HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER

PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
GRAPELAND, TX
KICKS 105

Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas

There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud

TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
CROCKETT, TX

