Video shows Lufkin vehicle fully engulfed in flames

East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
Dairy Queen in Lufkin ‘a total loss’ after grease fire
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen in Lufkin is a total loss according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman after the department responded to a grease fire Friday morning. According to Jarman, the fire started as a result of employees heating up the grease to change it out for the day. When […]
Affidavit: Overton man accused of burning Texas Bank and Trust deposit box
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton man was caught on Texas Bank and Trust security footage that clearly shows him putting a lit cigarette into the deposit box, according to the affidavit. Randy Eugene Reid, 40, is charged with arson as a 2nd degree felony and was booked into the...
Smith County Courthouse Workshop
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
Beto in Lufkin
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 4 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
Disturbing Serial Killer Who Buried ‘Kill Kits’ Was Caught in TX
One of the most disturbing serial killers from Alaska ended his killing streak right here in Lufkin, Texas. On February 2, 2012, a young woman went missing from her job at a popular coffee shop. After an employee went to open up the shop for the morning he noticed things were out of place and doors unlocked. He knew they had been robbed so he informed his boss.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twenty two. That’s the number of veterans who die every day by their own hand. Lufkin’s own Aston Lee is one of those veterans. He completed three tours in Iraq as a U.S. marine, but when he returned home he faced a different kind of enemy.
Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Brunch for Brothers was started with a simple premise: to help the youth around Lufkin in any way they can. While the group meets every month for their brunch, what it does for the young men goes beyond that. “They try to take these young...
Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud
TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
