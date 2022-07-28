KY governor expects more loss of life following severe flooding

(WXYZ) — Five Iron Golf is planning to open its first location in Michigan this month, in Shelby Township, with plans to open in Detroit later this year. According to Five Iron Golf, the location in Shelby Township will offer six TrackMan simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green and more to go along with the full-service bar and kitchen, TVs, shuffleboard and more.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO