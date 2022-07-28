KY governor expects more loss of life following severe flooding

www.wxyz.com
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois. Five tickets matched five of the five winning numbers including one ticket sold in Michigan. Five...
Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'
WXYZ DETROIT — After a ton of candidate literature and political media advertisement, Primary Election Day is upon us here in Michigan. But so is confusion! Who are these political wannabees and what do they really stand for? The answers are easy to find and they are free to the public and candidates.
Five Iron Golf to open locations in Detroit, Shelby Township this year
(WXYZ) — Five Iron Golf is planning to open its first location in Michigan this month, in Shelby Township, with plans to open in Detroit later this year. According to Five Iron Golf, the location in Shelby Township will offer six TrackMan simulators, custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab, a putting green and more to go along with the full-service bar and kitchen, TVs, shuffleboard and more.
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid defamation trial
Alex Jones' media company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Friday, but his attorney said it should not disrupt the defamation damages trial underway in Texas. The family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary attack is seeking $150 million. The trial in Austin,...
