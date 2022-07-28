Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, July 28, 2022: Blue and Gold Day

Our top story today looks at the upcoming races for city offices in Columbia County. As part of this story, our current online poll asks readers to pick one of nine topics they think should be the priority for the Magnolia city government. We recognize that there are more than nine issues, and we grouped together a few things to cover more ground. We also left out a couple of our pet peeves – poor street lighting and the plague of billboards, which we could have tucked in with code enforcement or infrastructure needs. But, these nine should cover most concerns of most readers. We do regard all nine of these as local government issues but many of them shouldn’t be dumped on the backs of city government alone. People can pick up trash and debris, and keep drains free, in their own neighborhoods. If you think the Magnolia market is a can’t-miss for a type of retailer or restaurant, start a business. Neighborhoods, churches and civic groups can do more to create recreational opportunities. Individual Magnolia citizens could help cut crime by keeping their property secure, reporting suspicious activity, and more closely monitoring the lives of their children. Having heard Walter Cronkite say the word “government” so many times, our third-grade mind asked our mother, “Mom, what’s ‘the government?’” She wisely responded, “That’s us.” And she was right. All of us have the civic duty to help our city along in the direction that we want it to go. If any of these nine issues sings out to you, be among the group of people who pushes the change you want to see in Magnolia.

