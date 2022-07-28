ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, July 28, 2022: Blue and Gold Day

Brandon “Tank” DeCarlos Cooper

Brandon “Tank” DeCarlos Cooper was born January 2, 1985 in Homer, LA, to Eddie Mae Cooper. He departed his life in Gretna, LA. Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Emerson High School in Emerson. He then went on to attend college in Paris, TX, to study journalism. He later re-enrolled in college and attended the University of Arkansas Community College in Hope. Earning three degrees, he graduated with his welding certification, electrician certification, and an associate degree. He also attended and graduated truck driving school -- earning his CDL license. Brandon was a loving and devoted father. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his only son whom he loved so dearly.
EMERSON, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for August 1, 2022: Magnolia has issues

Our top story today looks at the upcoming races for city offices in Columbia County. As part of this story, our current online poll asks readers to pick one of nine topics they think should be the priority for the Magnolia city government. We recognize that there are more than nine issues, and we grouped together a few things to cover more ground. We also left out a couple of our pet peeves – poor street lighting and the plague of billboards, which we could have tucked in with code enforcement or infrastructure needs. But, these nine should cover most concerns of most readers. We do regard all nine of these as local government issues but many of them shouldn’t be dumped on the backs of city government alone. People can pick up trash and debris, and keep drains free, in their own neighborhoods. If you think the Magnolia market is a can’t-miss for a type of retailer or restaurant, start a business. Neighborhoods, churches and civic groups can do more to create recreational opportunities. Individual Magnolia citizens could help cut crime by keeping their property secure, reporting suspicious activity, and more closely monitoring the lives of their children. Having heard Walter Cronkite say the word “government” so many times, our third-grade mind asked our mother, “Mom, what’s ‘the government?’” She wisely responded, “That’s us.” And she was right. All of us have the civic duty to help our city along in the direction that we want it to go. If any of these nine issues sings out to you, be among the group of people who pushes the change you want to see in Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Ernest Lee Baker

Ernest Lee Baker, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Herobust schedules El Dorado show in November

Hayden Kramer, known as Herobust, will perform at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado at 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 11. Kramer is an American bass music producer from Atlanta. Herobust has made a name for himself and his ability to blend Hip Hop, Dubstep, and Trap into a style all his own.
EL DORADO, AR
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Canfor releases results, will build new mill in South Alabama

Canfor Corporation, which operates a sawmill in Urbana, has reported its second quarter of 2022 results. Q2 2022 reported operating income of $532 million; quarterly sales of $2.2 billion. Downward pressure on North American lumber market fundamentals; significant decline in US-dollar lumber benchmark pricing; uptick in European market pricing largely...
URBANA, AR
Municipal office filing period starts at noon Wednesday

A week-long filing period starts at noon Wednesday for people who want to run for municipal offices in Columbia County. Candidates have until noon Wednesday, August 10 to turn in candidacy petitions to the Columbia County Clerk’s Office at the County Annex on Boundary Street. All city offices in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
COVID-19 cases down slightly in area

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia and the four surrounding counties of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 903,931. Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 376. Recovered cases: 876,212. Deaths: 11,719,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
Columbia County man held in North Dakota

A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Information meeting about Arkadelphia bypass will be Tuesday

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive. The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Union County

COVID-19 active cases increased slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Saturday, but cases in Union County climbed by 18, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Union County also recorded a virus-related death. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,872. Total Active Cases: 128, up two since...
UNION COUNTY, AR
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Collision west of Hampton on Saturday kills one driver

A collision Saturday afternoon on a wet road in Calhoun County killed one driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Butcher Jr., 31, of Hampton was driving a 2002 model Point east on U.S. 278 near Calhoun County Road 7. His vehicle crossed the center line and was struck in the driver’s side by a westbound 2016 Chevrolet.
HAMPTON, AR
Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 21, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
CADDO PARISH, LA

