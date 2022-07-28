Bumper Cars Are Hitting The Tarmac At JFK’s TWA Hotel

From roller skating to the year-round rooftop pool , we already thought TWA Hotel had it all…

But now there’s more! TWA Hotel just announced that bumper cars will be hitting the tarmac for exciting joy rides this summer. The news comes as a great alternative to waiting another couple months for the hopeful return of Bryant Park’s Winter Village bumper cars on ice .

From Fridays (4pm – 8pm) to Saturdays and Sundays (12pm – 8 pm), people will be able to go for a spin on the tarmac, weather permitting. Each car has a funky name Hammer Time , The Bumpty Dance , Nervous Wrecker and One Hit Wonder .

The bumper car race course is located right by 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” airplane, that now serves as a unique, retro cocktail lounge. The bumper cars are only available for purchase by credit card and on a first come, first served basis. Sessions vary between $16-$20.

Finished in the driver’s seat? Why not skate the day away or lounge at their rooftop pool ?

For more information, check out their website here .

When: Weekends now – November 2022

Where: John F. Kennedy International Airport, One, JFK Access Road, Idlewild Dr, Queen

Ticket Info: $20 per adult and $16 per child under age 12; no advanced tickets available