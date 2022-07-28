Official Trailer for Post Malone's New Tour Documentary 'Runaway'

hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"
Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Announces New 'BORN PINK' Album and World Tour
After dropping a music video for their “Ready For Love” comeback track in collaboration with PUBG Mobile, BLACKPINK has now officially announced their forthcoming BORN PINK sophomore album and world tour. Since the October 2020 release of their full-length debut album titled The Album, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have taken time to focus on the release of solo pursuits including singles, brand deals, and TV shows — with Jennie recently joining the cast of the Weeknd‘s HBO series, The Idol.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video
Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
hypebeast.com
Eminem To Drop Unreleased 50 Cent Collab From 2009 on 'Curtain Call 2'
Ahead of the release of Eminem‘s Curtain Call 2, reports have revealed that the forthcoming compilation album will include a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent from 2009. The news surfaced on Target’s website, where the 2LP vinyl version of the album is currently available for pre-order. The retailer...
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Kim Kardashian shares North West’s sketches for Kanye’s brand Yeezy
North West is proving to be a designer just like her father Kanye West! On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared sketches the 9-year-old drew for Yeezy, along with what looks like a prototype of her designs. Check out the pics below. RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s daughter asks people...
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
TODAY.com
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
People
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco is putting her love on display. The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, who turned 40 on Thursday. In the Instagram post, Cuoco credited Pelphrey with bringing more than just joy to her life. "To the incredible man that...
Tyga Apologizes to Mexican Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Ay Caramba’ Video
Tyga has issued an apology to the Mexican community after receiving backlash for his new "Ay Caramba" video. On Thursday (July 28), Tyga sat down with Los Angeles' Power 106 and Gill of the American Cholo podcast, in an interview explicitly done to address the rapper's latest Latin-themed visual, which has caused a stir with people accusing the California rhymer of cultural appropriation.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie’s Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
The most darling duo! Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, have made many adorable appearances together over the years. The rapper welcomed his baby girl with Emma Cannon in July 2009. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over his ex in a social […]
Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic
Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.
Beyoncé Addresses Elevator Scandal on 'Renaissance' Album
"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," Beyoncé sings, eight years after footage leaked of her sister, Solange, attacking her husband, Jay-Z, in an elevator.
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Forced To Spend More Time Apart As Comic's Film Faces Scheduling Setbacks
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going to have to settle for a long distance relationship for a little bit longer. The Saturday Night Live alum is stuck in Australia an extra week after his most recent project faces scheduling setbacks. "Filming on Wizards has been delayed by a crew member getting COVID," a source explained. "Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim."The source added that Davidson is having trouble adjusting to the rules and the lackluster nightlife while shooting on location Down Under."He’s...
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Isn’t the Only Cast Member Who Believes There Shouldn’t Be a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
With popular ‘90s shows like That ‘70s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Charmed getting a reboot, it’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans have been asking for one too. But, as far as Katie Holmes and some of her castmates are concerned, the overall concept seems like a very bad idea.
