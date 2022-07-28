ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Official Trailer for Post Malone's New Tour Documentary 'Runaway'

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"

Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record

Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

BLACKPINK Announces New 'BORN PINK' Album and World Tour

After dropping a music video for their “Ready For Love” comeback track in collaboration with PUBG Mobile, BLACKPINK has now officially announced their forthcoming BORN PINK sophomore album and world tour. Since the October 2020 release of their full-length debut album titled The Album, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have taken time to focus on the release of solo pursuits including singles, brand deals, and TV shows — with Jennie recently joining the cast of the Weeknd‘s HBO series, The Idol.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video

Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Post Malone
hypebeast.com

Eminem To Drop Unreleased 50 Cent Collab From 2009 on 'Curtain Call 2'

Ahead of the release of Eminem‘s Curtain Call 2, reports have revealed that the forthcoming compilation album will include a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent from 2009. The news surfaced on Target’s website, where the 2LP vinyl version of the album is currently available for pre-order. The retailer...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Art#American Tour#Film Star#North American
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.5 The Fan

Tyga Apologizes to Mexican Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Ay Caramba’ Video

Tyga has issued an apology to the Mexican community after receiving backlash for his new "Ay Caramba" video. On Thursday (July 28), Tyga sat down with Los Angeles' Power 106 and Gill of the American Cholo podcast, in an interview explicitly done to address the rapper's latest Latin-themed visual, which has caused a stir with people accusing the California rhymer of cultural appropriation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cinemablend

Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic

Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Forced To Spend More Time Apart As Comic's Film Faces Scheduling Setbacks

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going to have to settle for a long distance relationship for a little bit longer. The Saturday Night Live alum is stuck in Australia an extra week after his most recent project faces scheduling setbacks. "Filming on Wizards has been delayed by a crew member getting COVID," a source explained. "Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim."The source added that Davidson is having trouble adjusting to the rules and the lackluster nightlife while shooting on location Down Under."He’s...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy