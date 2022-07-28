Neil Patrick Harris shines in Netflix rom-com series 'Uncoupled'

www.kgun9.com
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
‘It was going to be a disaster’: David Harbour says he thought Stranger Things would be cancelled immediately
David Harbour has revealed that he never thought that Stranger Things would make it past season one while filming early scenes.The fourth instalment of Netflix’s fantasy hit was released earlier this summer in two volumes.Though the new episodes have been incredibly successful, Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, has admitted that he had doubts about the show at the start."We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster,” Harbour said during an interview on BBC’s The One Show earlier this week."I remember when we were shooting the first...
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Kim Kardashian shares North West’s sketches for Kanye’s brand Yeezy
North West is proving to be a designer just like her father Kanye West! On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared sketches the 9-year-old drew for Yeezy, along with what looks like a prototype of her designs. Check out the pics below. RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s daughter asks people...
Popculture
Pregnant Rockstar Backs out of Tour, Citing Doctor's Advice
Australian alt-rock band Camp Cope recently kicked off their North American tour, supporting their latest album Running with the Hurricane, back at the start of July. Fans of the band likely notice that they're looking a little different after one member was forced to pull out. Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich has been forced to sit the tour out, not joining bandmates Georgia "Georgia Maq" McDonald and Sarah "Thomo" Thompson, under doctor's advice as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.
Katy Perry Shares Glimpse of Life in Kentucky with Orlando Bloom
American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
Johnny Depp is making millions from his artwork. The 59-year-old actor earned over $3.6 million after releasing 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London, which sold out "almost immediately" after being made available for sale on Thursday, The Sunday-Times reported. The "Friends & Heroes" collection, his first...
Sylvester Stallone Says Filming ‘Tulsa King’ in Oklahoma Has Prepared Him for a ‘Lifetime in Hell’
Somebody forgot to tell Sylvester Stallone, the new star of Tulsa King, that the “Paris of the Southwest” gets mighty hot in the summertime, especially during a historic heat wave. Stallone was trading social media replies with comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay when he let it slip...
Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!
Chelsea was the most popular cast member during her time on the show, and now, she’s getting ready to reach a whole new level of fame. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer will soon star in their own HGTV show. Most reality stars dream of one day leveling up to...
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media
If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
Katie Holmes Isn’t the Only Cast Member Who Believes There Shouldn’t Be a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
With popular ‘90s shows like That ‘70s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Charmed getting a reboot, it’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans have been asking for one too. But, as far as Katie Holmes and some of her castmates are concerned, the overall concept seems like a very bad idea.
Jennifer Garner Rocks Denim Romper In LA As Ben Affleck Finishes Honeymoon With J.Lo & Their Kids: Photo
Jennifer Garner, 50, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super chic outfit on July 28. The mom of three ran errands in the Pacific Palisades wearing a green denim romper and a pair of purple sneakers. Jennifer tried to stay incognito by sporting a blue baseball cap and a pair of dark black sunglasses. She let her gorgeous brown hair down to reach past her shoulders.
Footage from Diana’s Panorama interview to be broadcast this summer – in defiance of Prince William’s wishes
When the findings of the Dyson Report were published last year – concluding that Martin Bashir had used ‘deceitful’ methods to secure his famous 1995 Panorama interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales – the Duke of Cambridge stated that the programme ‘holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.’ Just this month, BBC Director-General Tim Davie backed Prince William’s comments, adding: ‘Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained, I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters.’
Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood: ‘I Don’t Have Income to Cover That’
Not holding back. While reflecting on her future, Sydney Sweeney candidly discussed her concerns when it comes to motherhood. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom,” the Euphoria star, 24, told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on Wednesday, July 27. “And I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light.”
