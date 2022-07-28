‘Very dangerous man’ | Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect

www.wlbt.com
GOD CHOSEN/12 TRIBE
4d ago
Sad Sad, get him off the streets and put him away for life.. just pathetic, got to rob and steal, there are plenty jobs out there, i blame the parents...
Reply
6
Harvey Collins
3d ago
Surrender he better! He has now been outted as being armed and dangerous. Next encounter, he may be shot! And it would be justified!
Reply
4
Mac G
4d ago
undisclosed apartment complex?.?? we need to be aware of that...
Reply
8
Related
WAPT
Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for a business burglary in Jackson. Jackson Police Department says the suspect broke into Fondren Fuel on Sunday morning. If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477. Want more WLBT news...
Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
JPD releases safety and security tips for citizens
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released several safety and security tips for citizens on Monday. “We can never be too careful, too prepared, or too aware,” the department said. JPD highlighted one tactic that some criminals use, called the ‘bump and run.’. The department says...
WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
WLBT
One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the six victims of Friday’s explosion in Madison County was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, according to Fire Coordinator Minor Norman. Meanwhile, three others are expected to be discharged this week. The explosion occurred Friday on Virlilia road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
News Channel 25
Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee
PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
WLBT
JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
bobgermanylaw.com
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area. A witness told officers that a […]
WLBT
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal Springs...
WAPT
Woman arrested after leading Flowood police on chase that ended in Jackson crash
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A woman faces several charges after Flowood police said she led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Jackson. The incident began Monday evening when Flowood police tried to stop a vehicle on Lakeland Drive. Authorities said the driver refused to pull over, sparking a brief pursuit that ended near Ridgewood Road, where the driver crashed into a light pole.
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
Mississippi man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on rural road
A Mississippi man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on a rural county road. On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of County Road 373. Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the...
Police seek public’s help to locate missing Mississippi 5-year-old
Mississippi police issued a statewide alert Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl from Hinds County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Skylar Brent, 5, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday near Holly Hill Drive in Jackson. Brent is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair in...
Comments / 7