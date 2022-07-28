ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs find pass-rushing help by signing two-time Pro Bowl defensive end

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9P1b_0gwJKebu00

The Chiefs gave their defense an in-season boost a year ago when they acquired linebacker Melvin Ingram. They’re hoping another veteran star can help them this season, too.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap, 33, has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ingram signed with the Dolphins this offseason, so the Chiefs had been searching for help on the defensive line. They’ve found it with Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, who has 96 sacks and 117 tackles for loss in a 12-season career.

The first 10 1/2 were with the Cincinnati Bengals, who traded Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks in October 2020.

Dunlap, who has 21 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in his career, told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson he was in Kansas City on Wednesday and got to work.

It’s been a whirlwind trip ,” Dunlap told Anderson. “I met with coaches last night and started looking at film. It’s an exciting time for me and a long time coming.”

Dunlap had 8 1/2 sacks with the Seahawks a year ago.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
