Guilderland Public Library news: Surfing through Summer Reading

A ll ages: make sure to log all of your “Oceans of Possibilities” reading in Beanstack through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at: https://guilderlandlibrary.org/adultsrp for adults, and https://guilderlandlibrary.org/srp for kids and teens. We’ve got a slew of prizes to be won!

Registration for summer reading programs opens two weeks in advance on the Events Tab of guilderlandlibrary.org, and is required for most programs. Don’t miss out – spots tend to fill up fast!

“Mythical Sea Creatures Week” Aug. 1-5 includes:

Preschool Activity Kit – Little ones can create and color their very own mermaid crown, and enjoy special surprises with this themed kit. Sign up, then pick up your kit Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 6.

Fused Glass – Children entering grades 1-3 are invited to make a sun catcher OR sea creature using child-safe glass on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m. The Studio for Art and Craft will fire them and return your project in one week for pick-up at the Library.

Outdoor Storytime in our Literary Garden on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. will feature a mermaids and not-so-scary sea monsters theme for infants through age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, and have a fun time!

Percy Jackson Trivia – Friday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Calling all Camp Half-Blood heroes in grades 7-12: are you a true Percy Jackson fan? Prove it – sign up for several rounds of Percy Jackson trivia with us! Everyone who attends will walk away with a copy of the new Rick Riordan Presents book!

“Our Blue Planet Week” Aug. 8-12 includes:

Grades K-2 Activity Kit: Kids vs. Plastic – Learn about how you can take the Plastic Pledge and help tackle ocean pollution. This kit contains activities and suggestions for books and videos about the global plastic problem, and what kids and families can do to make a difference in their own homes. Register, then pick up your kit Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 13.

Deep Dive: Ocean Layer Jars – Kids entering grades 3-5 are invited to join us for a hands-on exploration of the five layers of the ocean on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. Learn more about ocean animals and how they live in their deep, dark habitats. Everyone who attends will also be able to create their own ocean layers with a colorful sand art jar.

Virtual Author Visit with Lauren Wolk

Tweens & teens: read this year’s Read it Forward book, Beyond the Bright Sea, then join us Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. for pizza and a virtual visit from the author, Lauren Wolk! Along with the other local libraries in attendance, please submit your questions for the author to: teenrif@guilderlandlibrary.org by Friday, Aug. 5.

Outdoor Storytime on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m., featuring our weekly theme

Birds of Prey – Joyce Perry, of Whispering Willow Wildcare, will be here on Friday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. with rescued birds of prey to teach us about wild animal rescue. This family / all ages presentation includes live animals.

Last Call: Foundation Golf Tournament

The Guilderland Library Foundation’s annual golf tournament is on Monday, Aug. 22 at Pinehaven Country Club. Registration begins at 8:15 with a 9 a.m. start. The $165 cost covers 18 holes, golf cart, lunch at the turn, and 19th hole celebration. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 1. Non-golfers can join the 19th Hole Celebration BBQ dinner for $50. Please see https://bit.ly/GLFGolf2022 or email guilderland

libraryfoundation@gmail.com for further details.

Green Reads:

The Blue Wonder

Unravel some of the intriguing mysteries of the deep blue ocean with The Blue Wonder. Author Frauke Bagusche, a marine biologist and diver, delivers a fascinating deep-sea dive on several interesting marine factoids. She stirs our affinity for the sea, and our commitment to protecting this vital habitat. All are welcome to join the discussion! Pick up your copy of the book at the Adult Information desk, then register to join our meetup via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m.

General info

GPL is closed on Sundays during July and August. The Guilderland Farmer’s Market is held in our upper parking lot on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson

and food trucks. Overdue fines have been eliminated at GPL; patrons will be billed for the replacement cost of lost items. Masks are optional. Curbside pickup is available. Contact us at 518.456.2400 or ask.librarian@guilderlandlibrary.org.

