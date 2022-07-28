ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Ellison won't appeal ruling that struck down most abortion restrictions

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Minnesota judge strikes down several abortion restrictions 02:31

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.

A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.

The laws blocked include a 24-hour waiting period; parental notification if a minor seeks an abortion; disclosure of certain medical information before the procedure; and a provision that only allowed doctors to perform abortions.

"In my estimation, we are unlikely to obtain a different result through an appeal," Ellison said in a press release. "At most, an appeal would remand the case to the district court for a bench trial in front of the same judge, where the State would once again be unlikely to prevail for the reasons the court outlined in its July 11 ruling."

Ellison said that appealing the case would not be a "proper or prudent use of limited state resources."

"In my view, and in the view of my co-defendants, not appealing the district court's decision in Doe v. Minnesota is in the public interest and is the right legal decision," Ellison said. "It is also the right choice for Minnesota taxpayers and all Minnesotans who need the finality of knowing that they can make intimate decisions about their own bodies free of undue interference by the government."

Following the ruling, Gov. Tim Walz said he wouldn't ask Ellison to appeal the ruling. Ellison, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice and the Minnesota Board of Nursing were named as defendants in the case, which was filed over three years ago.

Minnesota abortion providers had already been seeing a surge from as far away as Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month. They say it's too early to speculate as to how much Monday's decision might accelerate that, but they agree it will greatly help them cope.

Abortion opponents and the Republicans hoping to unseat Ellison in November's election had demanded that he appeal the ruling, saying he was obligated to do so as the state's top law enforcement officer.

Comments / 23

Stilgar
4d ago

I wonder if that woman in the picture knows abortion has NEVER BEEN A RIGHT, but GUNS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A RIGHT

Reply(1)
5
Joseph Mangas
4d ago

Ellison can spin it as a way to save money, and be prudent, but it's just a ploy.He doesn't want to defend the law, because he doesnt like the law, which is wrong!As an AG, being in the executive branch, his job is to enforce and defend state law, regardless of politics. The legislative branch gets to decide if the law should be enforced by keeping the law on the books, or voting to repeal the law. Marxists like Ellison like to pretend they're a dictator, acting or not acting, depending on the issue.

Reply(2)
3
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

