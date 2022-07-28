Interest rates rise again, but “it’s still not bad”

www.kidnewsradio.com
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce seeks Distinguished Under 40 nominations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards until September 4, 2022. Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors 10 young professionals who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.
DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC. Idahoan Foods is a potato processing facility located approximately 1.5 miles north of the Idaho Falls Airport in Bonneville County. The facility land applies recycled water to four permitted management units located near the processing facility.
3 things to know this morning – August 1, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now over 48,500 acres and is 23% contained, according to the latest update. The Woodtick Fire is estimated at just under 3,100 acres.. 2. Three Pocatello City Council members...
Bonneville County and Idaho Falls negotiating new deal to fund 911 dispatch
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County and Idaho Falls have partnered to fund the local 911 dispatch center since the 1970s. But, as Bonneville County continues to grow, they’ve begun to negotiate a new agreement. “We’ve been very proud and fortunate to claim them first from Idaho...
War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
Fremont County issues burn ban with extreme dry conditions
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the high fire danger the Fremont County Board of Commissioners have issued a ban on all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of all fireworks in unincorporated areas of Fremont County until further notice. This does not apply to propane...
Groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for historic I86-I15 System Interchange
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday for the historic I86-I15 System Interchange. Governor Little will provide remarks near the intersection of chubbuck and Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello at 3 p.m. This project is part of Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. For more information about Leading...
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job. Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of...
ISU professor named to editorial board of new research journal
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Professor has been named to the editorial board of one of the newest research journals in the field of high performance computing. Recently, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High...
Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms
FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – A wildfire ignites in the Firth river bottoms Friday evening. Fire chief Dale Mecham said, the fire is about 10 acres as of 8 p.m. It is burning north of the Lava Side Fire scar from April 2021, and also on the east side of the river. Mecham said the firefighters were able to keep the fire from getting into a nearby grain field, but winds were picking up at the time. He said wind and the underbrush have been the biggest challenge for firefighters.
Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer. Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night. It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far. Firefighters from BLM, the...
IFPD invites community to National Night Out and recruitment open house
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.
