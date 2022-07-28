ACSO to host a career fair Aug. 20th

mycbs4.com
mycbs4.com
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville K9 handler responded to 38 more calls before Police Chief suspended K9
Gainesville — From the night a Gainesville Police K9 was involved in Terrell Bradley's arrest to when the Police Chief suspended the K9, the dog's handler, Corporal Josh Meurer, responded to 38 calls, according to records provided by Gainesville Police. On July 10th, Gainesville Police arrested Terrell Bradley. GPD...
First Coast News
Two teens were arrested in a Clay County unlocked car break-in spree. All of the cars were unlocked
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Unlocked cars have been easy targets for two teenagers burglarizing a Clay County community. Sheriff's deputies charged the teens with 23 different counts of burglary. The break-ins weren't smash and grabs - the sheriff's office reports all of the cars were unlocked. Sheriff Michelle Cook...
alachuachronicle.com
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police respond to three separate reports of gunfire over the weekend
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to three separate reports of gunfire over this weekend. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says on Saturday night, July 30th, officers responded to NE Montana St to a report of gunfire hitting a home. A victim told officers they were sitting inside...
mycbs4.com
Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
mycbs4.com
Bronson Middle/High School JV basketball coach accused of molesting kids
Bronson — The Alachua County Sheriff's office arrested Billy McCall, accusing him of sexually assaulting two teenagers. They say they arrested him at his apartment in Alachua County. The Sheriff's Office says McCall works as the JV basketball coach for Bronson Middle and High School, where the 14 and...
mycbs4.com
Five injured from a car crash in Gilchrist County
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle car crash that happened last night, July 31st, in Gilchrist County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says an SUV was traveling west on CR 340, and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 47. A pickup truck...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County school district prepares for the 2022-2023 school year
Alachua County, FL — The new school year starts next Wednesday. The Florida Education Association reports nearly 10,000 vacancies, from teachers to support staff across the state, That's no different here in Alachua county, where the district still has dozens of job openings to fill. "This is a very...
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
News4Jax.com
2 die when gyrocopter crashes, catches fire in Clay County, sheriff says
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people died Saturday morning when an experimental helicopter known as a gyrocopter crashed and caught fire on private property off County Road 214 in the Melrose area of Clay County, Sheriff Michelle Cook said. The sheriff said calls started coming in just after 10 a.m....
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests Bronson boys basketball coach
The Bronson boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and battering two players he coached. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) initiated the investigation on Billy McCall Jr., 39. The two victims—15 and 14 years of age— alleged the coach touched them in separate incidents and said McCall wanted nude photos of them.
Keystone Heights teens arrested for multiple Highridge Estates burglaries
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — On Wednesday, July 27, Clay County detectives arrested two teenage boys, ages 14 and 16, for multiple auto burglaries and grand theft. STORY: Man arrested in connection with body found in Marco Lake. Investigators from the General Investigations Unit responded to the location of the...
WCJB
Man wanted after vandalizing political sign in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a vandal. On Tuesday between 10:30 and 11 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage defacing a political sign along Southwest 42nd Street just south of Ocala. He spraypainted the word “evil” on it,...
mycbs4.com
Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me"
Tonight community members rallied in front of City Hall, community organizers, families and friends gathered for a protest to bring their concerns to the City of Gainesville's Police Advisory Council. Terrell Bradley attended the meeting, he says he wanted to show council members, his injuries sustained after he was arrested...
WCJB
Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is trying to respark a 46-year-old cold case. Dorothy “Dee” Scofield went missing from Ocala on July 22nd in 1976. She was 12 years old at the time. Officials have released an age-progressed photo of her. Scofield was last seen...
WCJB
One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for the person who was firing a gun on Northeast 24th Street. It happened about 7:15 p.m. this past Monday night. When officers arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital. So far, the...
mycbs4.com
ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
Before the games begin tomorrow, Tonight started with an opening ceremony. Over 90 fire rescue cadets, aged from 14-21 years old will compete this weekend. An organizer says that 10 fire rescue teams from across the state will split into 17 teams of four cadets. "I've always dreamed of doing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Body found near Waldo Road Walmart
Two juveniles discovered a body in a field near the Walmart off Waldo Road on Wednesday. According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Lt. Lisa Scott, officers were near the area on a separate call when the juveniles contacted police around 6:36 p.m. “They found a white male,” Scott said in...
mycbs4.com
Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
