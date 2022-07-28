ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ACSO to host a career fair Aug. 20th

By Emilie Kyler
mycbs4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Fair#Acso#The Sheriff S Office
mycbs4.com

Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Five injured from a car crash in Gilchrist County

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle car crash that happened last night, July 31st, in Gilchrist County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says an SUV was traveling west on CR 340, and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 47. A pickup truck...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests Bronson boys basketball coach

The Bronson boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and battering two players he coached. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) initiated the investigation on Billy McCall Jr., 39. The two victims—15 and 14 years of age— alleged the coach touched them in separate incidents and said McCall wanted nude photos of them.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Man wanted after vandalizing political sign in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a vandal. On Tuesday between 10:30 and 11 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage defacing a political sign along Southwest 42nd Street just south of Ocala. He spraypainted the word “evil” on it,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me"

Tonight community members rallied in front of City Hall, community organizers, families and friends gathered for a protest to bring their concerns to the City of Gainesville's Police Advisory Council. Terrell Bradley attended the meeting, he says he wanted to show council members, his injuries sustained after he was arrested...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is trying to respark a 46-year-old cold case. Dorothy “Dee” Scofield went missing from Ocala on July 22nd in 1976. She was 12 years old at the time. Officials have released an age-progressed photo of her. Scofield was last seen...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for the person who was firing a gun on Northeast 24th Street. It happened about 7:15 p.m. this past Monday night. When officers arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital. So far, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

Before the games begin tomorrow, Tonight started with an opening ceremony. Over 90 fire rescue cadets, aged from 14-21 years old will compete this weekend. An organizer says that 10 fire rescue teams from across the state will split into 17 teams of four cadets. "I've always dreamed of doing...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Waldo Road Walmart

Two juveniles discovered a body in a field near the Walmart off Waldo Road on Wednesday. According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Lt. Lisa Scott, officers were near the area on a separate call when the juveniles contacted police around 6:36 p.m. “They found a white male,” Scott said in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy