Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man; wanted for attempted murder charges and other offenses

lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
cenlanow.com
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they allegedly detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the home.
KNOE TV8
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022. The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic disturbance ends with arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ruston man early Wednesday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance on North Chatham Road. About 1:30 a.m., deputies met with the victim who stated her boyfriend, Milton C. White, 63, had beaten and choked her. She said White became angry when he tried to take her purse and leave, and she would not allow it. The victim said White began hitting and choking her.
brproud.com
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots in Louisiana; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to authorities,...
Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Anonymous tip lands Monroe woman behind bars for drug and gun charges, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that illegal drugs were sold at a residence on the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted a resident […]
Catahoula Parish crash kills unrestrained Winnsboro man
Catahoula Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Troop E of Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915 on July 29, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m. Winnsboro resident Jon M. McMurry, 30, lost his life in this crash. In the initial investigation, investigators discovered that […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Illegal window tint leads to drug arrest
A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped a truck with excessive window tint. About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. McHenry of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department saw a Ford F-150 truck with apparent excessive window tint southbound on La. Highway 563 near Simsboro. After...
salineriverchronicle.com
Huttig man dies in car accident Thursday
A Huttig man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle accident in the small Union County community. Jackie R. Canfield, 64 of Huttig, died when his 1990 Mercury ran off the north side of Olin Avenue. The vehicle left the road, traveled about 380 feet before coming to a rest according the Arkansas State Police who worked the accident. No other vehicles were involved.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman killed in I-20 crash
Funeral services were held Monday for a woman killed in an Interstate 20 crash involving six vehicles in West Monroe last Wednesday. West Monroe Police said Judy Cupit Clark, 68, of West Monroe died in the crash on eastbound I-20 near Thomas Road Wednesday afternoon. The initial investigation determined a...
Late night shooting claims the life of Louisiana man; alleged suspect wanted for Second-Degree Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — Police are searching for a Louisiana man wanted for murder. Monroe Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, the found the victim, Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a local hospital. During the...
KNOE TV8
Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KNOE TV8
A new 31 ft. mural is now in Downtown Monroe
On Monday, Gov. Edwards announced $4 million for East Carroll Parish for affordable, high-speed internet. Meet Flower! She's a white-tailed deer at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Health benefits of Avocados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about health benefits...
KNOE TV8
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Federal Trade Commission’s trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites, according to the FTC. The FTC says consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022. Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit but must do so by July 5, 2022, according to the FTC.
