‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding. “This looks incredibly pristine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.

JENKINS, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO