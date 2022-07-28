‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

www.wymt.com
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
wymt.com
KYTC beginning repairs of flood-ravaged roads
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is beginning work to repair flood-damaged roads in hard-hit Breathitt and Perry Counties. Officials with KYTC District 10, say the repairs are beginning in earnest Monday. Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on thee routes in District 10. These...
wymt.com
‘We weren’t fully prepared for this one’: Wayland wades through water
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Wayland have been wading water since last week, after flooding poured through the area worse than they have witnessed in the last four decades. Homeowners say it was quick and unexpected, taking over the homes near Mill Creek Road, hitting many businesses and...
wymt.com
Mill Creek Road blocked by water in Floyd County
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in Floyd County, you will want to avoid Mill Creek Road. The road is currently cut off due to water. We will update this as we get information.
Riding along with Floyd County Judge-Executive to assess flood damage
First, a shooting left three police officers and one K9 officer dead in Prestonsburg. Now, historic flooding. Despite these roadblocks, however, county officials said the community will bounce back once again.
wymt.com
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding. “This looks incredibly pristine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.
wymt.com
‘You just want to sit down and cry. It’s difficult’ Knott County judge-executive reacts to historic flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our crew caught up with Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson as he surveyed the damage to his community on Friday. He says while staying strong is not always easy, there is always someone out there who has it worse. “You feel like breaking down...
wymt.com
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state. FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
wymt.com
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on Eastern Kentucky flooding, confirms 25 dead
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Search and Rescue efforts continue across the mountains following historic flooding during the last week of July. Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Saturday. He confirmed the death toll stood at 25. Governor Beshear said the number will likely increase. According to Beshear, there were...
WSAZ
Fourth major flooding event for Pike Co. in past 17 months
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Wednesday evening’s severe weather is the fourth major flooding event in 17 months, according to Pike County, Kentucky officials. During a press conference regarding the county’s response to flood relief efforts, officials reported nearly 1,000 people are without power in the county, and many are doing without access to clean water, including a nursing home.
wymt.com
‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. “The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page. Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and...
wymt.com
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
wvtf.org
Youngkin declares state of emergency after Southwest Virginia hit by another round of flash flooding
For the second time this month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to speed the response to flash flooding in Southwest Virginia. The governor's declaration Thursday evening allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people to assist with relief efforts in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The area was hit by flash flooding early Thursday morning, closing roads and forcing some evacuations and rescues of stranded residents. There have been no reports of deaths related to the flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southwest corner of the state until 10:00 Friday evening.
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
