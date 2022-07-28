68th Annual Turkey Days underway in Frazee

lakesarearadio.net
Related
lakesarearadio.net
22nd Annual KDLM Laker Open Is Friday, August 19th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The 22nd annual KDLM/Team Lab Laker Open, which benefits the Detroit Lakes High School activities, is on Friday, August 19th at the Detroit Country Club and Lakeview Golf Course. Since the first Laker Open in 2000, the event has raised well over a half-million dollars for DLHS activities.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Couple given Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes couple has been given the Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen award. Robert and Dorothy Hoover were given the award during a ceremony at the Becker County Fair. The couple has been actively involved in the local Sons of Norway including awarding scholarships...
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
kfgo.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Fargo, flames spread to second trailer
FARGO (KFGO) – A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday night in south Fargo. The blaze, in the Countryside Trailer Court off 25th St., was reported just after 10. Neighbors reported that no one was living in the home. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says flames were shooting through the windows and started a second mobile home on fire. a person in that home had trouble escaping, but he was rescued by fire crews.
wdayradionow.com
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
kfgo.com
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
valleynewslive.com
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
lakesarearadio.net
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
Comments / 0