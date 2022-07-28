ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Water Utilities asking customers to 'voluntarily' conserve water, limit watering lawns

CBS19
CBS19
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cherokeean Herald

City of Rusk Boil Water Notice

Due to a water main break the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Rusk, PWS# 0370003 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making...
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Tyler, TX
Business
messenger-news.com

WASTELINES EXPANDING IN HOUSTON COUNTY AND ACROSS TEXAS

EAST TEXAS – When the heat index hits 108, it’s harder to get down to the park for a walk. Or even open the curtains. However, the lack of activity and overeating has led 252 of 254 counties in Texas to become fatter over the last 10 years. Houston County definitely made the list.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Water Usage#Water Supply#Drinking Water#Urban Construction#Tyler Water Utilities#Twu
KETK / FOX51 News

5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County

HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all. The Harrison […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Jacksonville Fire Department Splash Day

The Jacksonville Fire Department on Saturday held its annual Splash Day at Nichols Green Park Splash Pad. The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., began about five years ago. However, this is the first year the event has taken place following the pandemic, according to EMS Coordinator Alicia Whetsell.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
East Texas News

Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud

TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
CROCKETT, TX
TexasHighways

A Self-Taught Woodworker Practices His Craft on the Gilmer Town Square

When the door to Hank’s on the Square in downtown Gilmer opens, the sweet scent of wood shavings wafts across the room. In his workshop, Hank Jenkins, 20, turns bowls on a lathe, creates charcuterie and cutting boards, and builds custom creations such as cornhole boards. The front of the shop displays his work and other gift items, while he and Butters, his 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, live upstairs. Jenkins, who grew up 8 miles west of town in rural Upshur County, opened his shop in October 2021, adding another local draw to Gilmer’s square. Gilmer was founded as the Upshur County seat in the mid-1840s thanks to its location at the center of the new county. The town was a cotton-ginning center and in the late 19th century became a hub of sweet-potato farming. Though yams are no longer a signature crop, and many locals now work in the nearby cities of Longview and Tyler, Gilmer celebrates its agricultural heritage every October with the East Texas Yamboree.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

LIST: East Texas county grass fire updates

TYLER, Texas — As drought-like conditions continue and every county in East Texas is under a burn ban, a multitude of grass fires have erupted across the region. Although there are no active grass fires, you can view the status of live fires here. Below is an updated list...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy