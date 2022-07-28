Tyler Water Utilities asking customers to 'voluntarily' conserve water, limit watering lawns

www.cbs19.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
City of Bullard to enter Stage 2 for water conservation; restricts some outdoor usage to certain days
BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced officials will be implementing stage 2 water conservation plan beginning Friday, Aug. 5. Residents with EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Residents with ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only...
Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX, Nearly 485 Acres for Sale, $19 Million
Chances are pretty good that you've been to The Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX. From music festivals and massive charity events the family-owned and operated has hosted many great functions. So you may be surprised, or possibly excited, to learn that 485 acres of the park are now...
The Cherokeean Herald
City of Rusk Boil Water Notice
Due to a water main break the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Rusk, PWS# 0370003 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making...
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
messenger-news.com
WASTELINES EXPANDING IN HOUSTON COUNTY AND ACROSS TEXAS
EAST TEXAS – When the heat index hits 108, it’s harder to get down to the park for a walk. Or even open the curtains. However, the lack of activity and overeating has led 252 of 254 counties in Texas to become fatter over the last 10 years. Houston County definitely made the list.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports an overturned 18-wheeler on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. TxDOT reports leaking fuel with emergency services at the scene. Use caution if in the area.
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County
HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all. The Harrison […]
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
SNAP benefits are delayed for some, here’s why
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans have reached out to us saying they are experiencing delays in receiving SNAP benefits, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program. SNAP benefits help millions of Texans each year. HHSC said they are seeing an increase in SNAP application volumes across the state since the start of the pandemic. […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Jacksonville Fire Department Splash Day
The Jacksonville Fire Department on Saturday held its annual Splash Day at Nichols Green Park Splash Pad. The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., began about five years ago. However, this is the first year the event has taken place following the pandemic, according to EMS Coordinator Alicia Whetsell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas News
Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud
TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
A Self-Taught Woodworker Practices His Craft on the Gilmer Town Square
When the door to Hank’s on the Square in downtown Gilmer opens, the sweet scent of wood shavings wafts across the room. In his workshop, Hank Jenkins, 20, turns bowls on a lathe, creates charcuterie and cutting boards, and builds custom creations such as cornhole boards. The front of the shop displays his work and other gift items, while he and Butters, his 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, live upstairs. Jenkins, who grew up 8 miles west of town in rural Upshur County, opened his shop in October 2021, adding another local draw to Gilmer’s square. Gilmer was founded as the Upshur County seat in the mid-1840s thanks to its location at the center of the new county. The town was a cotton-ginning center and in the late 19th century became a hub of sweet-potato farming. Though yams are no longer a signature crop, and many locals now work in the nearby cities of Longview and Tyler, Gilmer celebrates its agricultural heritage every October with the East Texas Yamboree.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
LIST: East Texas county grass fire updates
TYLER, Texas — As drought-like conditions continue and every county in East Texas is under a burn ban, a multitude of grass fires have erupted across the region. Although there are no active grass fires, you can view the status of live fires here. Below is an updated list...
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
2100 block of Judson Road open after earlier shut down: Longview officials
UPDATE – As of 12:25 p.m., traffic has opened back up, and a house that was being moved has left Longview city limits. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on the 2100 block of Judson Road in Longview is currently shut down, according to city officials. The Longview Police Department issued a traffic alert stating that […]
KLTV
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0