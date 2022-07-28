Marshall's Kyle Stark Takes Second Career A Main Win and Badger Points Lead at Sycamore

They say once you get your first feature win, the rest come easy. For some, this may not be the case. However for Marshall, WI driver Kyle Stark it certainly seems to be.

The 25 Lap Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget A Main got underway with Aaron Muhle and Jace Sparks on the front row, and Muhle wasted no time jumping out to an early advantage. Sparks then got shuffled back as former series points leader Todd Kluever, Stark, Daltyn England and Zach Boden moved by. Coming off of turn two on lap two, Kluever got out of shape and the #55 dropped from second to fifth, promoting Stark to the second spot.

Boden and Stark began a spirited battle for second, as the bottom groove became the lane of choice for the front-runners. As the laps continued to wind down, Aaron Muhle started to feel the heat from Stark in second, but then with 19 laps remaining Muhle and Kluever both pulled off the track simultaneously, with the #24M coming to a rest in turns 3 and 4.

An absolute heartbreaker for the Beaver Dam, WI native.

Stark restarted the field quick, fast and in a hurry but Boden stuck right with the #2 car. However, the #19E of Daltyn England began to hound Boden for the second spot as Boden ripped to the top side of the racetrack. The move proved to be a mistake as the #51 dropped to 4th and had to contend with Cody Weisensel for that position. Just when Stark had built a sizeable gap to the field, 3rd running Derek Doerr spun exiting turn 4, ending another strong night for the #20D team.

The race restarted once again with 13 laps remaining and Stark once again jumped back out to the lead. England, Weisensel, Boden and Adam Taylor started a duel for the runner up spot, but then the #19E of England made a sharp left hand turn off of the front stretch to retire the car. In doing so, held up the #51 of Boden and Adam Taylor took advantage and overtook both Boden and Weisensel to take second.

Another late challenger emerged at Mike Stroik blasted past Boden for 4th and started to work on Weisensel for 3rd, as the two came to contact several times over the final 10 circuits. Up front however, it was all Kyle Stark as he cruised to his second AFS Badger win of his career. Taylor finished in 2nd, Stroik 3rd, Boden 4th and Weisensel rounded out the Top 5.

The win elevated the #2 machine to the top of the points table, with Zach Boden also moving up a spot into 2nd only 39 markers behind Stark. Kluever’s DNF dropped him to 3rd, a further 5 points behind Boden, with Daltyn England and RJ Corson rounding out the top 5.

Saturday’s Schoenfeld QuickTime Award went to Jeff Zelinski, Auto Meter Heat 1 was won by Mike Stroik and Derek Doerr took the checkered flag in Simpson Race Products Heat 2. Jake Dohner won the night’s Madison Extinguisher Service Non Qualifier, and Kevin Douglas earned the Advanced Racing Suspensions Hard Charger Award. RJ Corson went home with the Howard Law Cash Draw, and the Oliver Motors Last Place Bonus went to Jordan Nelson. The Cartopia “Hard Luck” Award went to Bryon Walters.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will return in double-header fashion, first this Saturday, July 30th at the Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds. The MSA/PDTR 360 Sprints and IRA 410 Sprints will also be on the card, and Saturday’s action will be broadcast live on FloRacing for those unable to attend.

Then on Sunday, July 31st the series heads back to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie for the Badger Racers Reunion event. Racing action on both nights is set to get underway around 6PM Central Time with tickets being available at the track for Saturday and Sunday, as well as on the Ticket Hoss app for Sunday’s event.