Louisiana Public Service Commissioner scolds energy company execs for high electric bills

Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Shreveport United Women Eliminated From PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana
Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that on July 22, 2022, investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud and Enforcement issued a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension to non-resident public adjuster Kade Austen Mitchell and his agency for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds received in the course of doing business.
KPLC TV
LIHEAP provides energy bill assistance to low-income households
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High energy bills have popped up across Southwest Louisiana, but thankfully there are programs to help you make ends meet. Calcasieu Parish officials explained how the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works. “It’s for individuals who qualify for assistance, utility assistance right now. How...
New Louisiana Marijuana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2022
Beginning August 1, 2022, Louisiana has quite a few new marijuana laws taking effect. What are they? Let's take a look... Earlier this year during Louisiana's Legislative session some new marijuana laws were passed, and they go into effect Monday August 1, 2022. New marijuana laws concerning probable cause, employment...
L'Observateur
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
KSLA
Two utilities take steps to help customers handle high electric bills
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two utility companies that provide electricity to parts of the ArkLaTex are taking steps to help customers with high bills. “June’s higher than usual temperatures, which drove record energy usage, and dramatically higher natural gas prices produced some of the highest electric bills ever seen throughout the region and nation, including the customers we serve,” says a statement from Entergy.
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
Hundreds in Bossier Without Power
Swepco is reporting almost 1800 customers in Bossier are experiencing a power outage, due to a transformer explosion. The outage affects homeowners and businesses from BAFB south down Barksdale Boulevard to the Shady Grove subdivision. Swepco is aware of the outage, and is working to repair the transformer and restore...
KNOE TV8
Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
KSLA
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
KTAL
‘Legal slavery:’ Shreveport man to address United Nations on racial discrimination in the criminal justice system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will speak before the United Nations in August, making a case to eliminate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. Terrance Winn, a 48-year-old Cooper Road resident, will speak to the United Nations Committee on Racial Discrimination on Aug 11 and 12...
KTBS
Most rural parishes in Louisiana
Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
NOLA.com
Category 4 hurricane? Prepare for 21 days without power, Entergy says
As Louisiana prepares to enter the most active weeks of the hurricane season, an Entergy representative said the public should be prepared to go without power for up to 21 days in the event a Category 4 storm hits the area, and seven days for a Category 1 storm. The...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
postsouth.com
New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit
As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
Newell: Ardoin “sent a message” to NOLA officials with impeachment threat
At last week’s Louisiana Bond Commission meeting, there were quite a few fireworks at the request of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. During that meeting Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made some very pointed comments toward Mayor LaToya Cantre
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, four people suffered serious injuries following a crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Hollywood Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
