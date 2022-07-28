Louisiana Public Service Commissioner scolds energy company execs for high electric bills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”

