$369 Billion Proposed For Climate Change, Renewable Energy In Newly Revived Bill

electrek.co
The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]
Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
US News and World Report
Mitch McConnell Faces Rare Defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats Forge Climate, Drug Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill. McConnell, who has spent nearly half his 80 years in the Senate,...
POLITICO
Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.
It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
Manchin and Sinema are on a collision course over closing a tax loophole for rich Americans. It could upend Biden's $790 billion deal.
It's possible Democrats will wait days, if not weeks, before Sinema breaks her silence on a surprise spending deal.
POLITICO
The Senate floor is getting crowded. Mitch McConnell wants immediate action on Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids.
After this week, the Senate has just two more weeks left in session before the August break. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for immediate action on approving Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, as the chamber’s to-do list piles up. “It’s absolutely essential...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
Electric Vehicles Could Get Way Cheaper Again Under The Anti-Inflation Climate Bill
If you’ve been thinking about getting an electric vehicle (EV) but have been worried about the cost, you may be in luck. The cost of purchasing an EV could get way cheaper now that Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer have agreed on the Inflation Reduction Act — a climate change, drug cost, and tax bill all rolled into one. Here’s what you need to know.
West Virginia Solidifies Coal Business Despite Manchin Backing Climate Deal
While West Virginia's treasurer announced the state won't do business with banks that boycott fossil fuels, Manchin supported a major climate agreement.
Senate passes bipartisan bill investing $52 billion in US semiconductor production
The Senate voted Wednesday to pass a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness.
Manchin and Schumer announce surprise deal on climate, health care and tax package
Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — which had eluded them for months — on health care costs, energy and climate issues. The package will be paid for by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and large...
Senator Joe Manchin Promises Taxes Won’t Go Up For Average Household In New Spending Bill
Click here to read the full article. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin did the “Full Ginsburg” on Sunday’s political talk show circuit, promising that his surprise support of a new spending bill won’t cause added taxation on the average household. The term “Full Ginsburg” refers to a person who appears on the five major Sunday morning talk shows on the same day, including ABC’s This Week, Fox News Sunday, CBS’s Face the Nation, NBC’s Meet the Press, and CNN’s State of the Union. Manchin stuck to his message on the shows, claiming the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” will decrease...
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Manchin plan to tax carried interest watered down from earlier Democratic bills
The Democrats’ latest plan to hike taxes on carried interest, a form of income earned by private equity funds that is subject to a lower tax rate, doesn't go as far as liberals had hoped.
Manchin says Build Back Better is dead, announces deal on inflation
Build Back Better is dead, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Wednesday, announcing that he has instead reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on an alternate measure known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
Jon Stewart rails against Pat Toomey, other Senate Republicans over stalled burn pits legislation
(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democrats and comedian and activist Jon Stewart railed against Senate Republicans who voted against legislation to help veterans suffering from ailments related to toxic burn pits, calling it a "gut punch" to the veterans who had come to Capitol Hill to celebrate the legislation.Stewart, speaking Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," said later of lawmakers, "I'm used to lies. I'm used to hypocrisy. I'm used to their cowardice. I'm not used to the cruelty, the casual cruelty ... a bill they had fought for, for more than a decade."Senate Minority Leader...
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
