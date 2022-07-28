ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$369 Billion Proposed For Climate Change, Renewable Energy In Newly Revived Bill

 4 days ago
electrek.co

The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
POLITICO

Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.

It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Deadline

Senator Joe Manchin Promises Taxes Won’t Go Up For Average Household In New Spending Bill

Click here to read the full article. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin did the “Full Ginsburg” on Sunday’s political talk show circuit, promising that his surprise support of a new spending bill won’t cause added taxation on the average household. The term “Full Ginsburg” refers to a person who appears on the five major Sunday morning talk shows on the same day, including ABC’s This Week, Fox News Sunday, CBS’s Face the Nation, NBC’s Meet the Press, and CNN’s State of the Union. Manchin stuck to his message on the shows, claiming the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” will decrease...
Michigan Advance

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation.  A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CBS Pittsburgh

Jon Stewart rails against Pat Toomey, other Senate Republicans over stalled burn pits legislation

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democrats and comedian and activist Jon Stewart railed against Senate Republicans who voted against legislation to help veterans suffering from ailments related to toxic burn pits, calling it a "gut punch" to the veterans who had come to Capitol Hill to celebrate the legislation.Stewart, speaking Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," said later of lawmakers, "I'm used to lies. I'm used to hypocrisy. I'm used to their cowardice. I'm not used to the cruelty, the casual cruelty ... a bill they had fought for, for more than a decade."Senate Minority Leader...
