I-35 to US 183 northbound flyover to close for a week

Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
Major detour as NB I-35, US 183 flyover to be closed this week
For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor. Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two...
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city. The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city. Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work...
Triple digit temperatures remain after hottest July on record
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new week and a new month, but it's the same weather story. We just experienced the hottest July ever and the hot spell will not let up today with high pressure large and in charge. The triple-digit streak will continue at 17 and only ten...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Mystery illness keeps Texas father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. A woman flagged down University of Texas Police...
Four area counties now in 'high' risk category for COVID-19, according to CDC
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of four Central Texas counties in the KVUE area are in the "high" risk COVID-19 category according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Levels. The counties in the "high" category include Blanco, Hays, Caldwell and Fayette counties. Travis and Williamson counties,...
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Democratic Socialists of America holds Organized Labor for Reproductive Justice Rally
AUSTIN, Texas - Local chapters of Democratic Socialists of America held an Organized Labor for Reproductive Justice Rally and Resource Fair at the Federal Courthouse in Austin. They're calling for abortion rights. The event included labor unions, activists, and abortion funds. Organizers say the resource fair brings together everyone from...
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
Parts of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Bulverde Now Under Emergency Drought Restrictions
Parts of SJWTX’s Canyon Lake, Bulverde and Spring Branch service areas moved into “emergency drought-stage conditions” today and will remain there until further notice. The move from Stage 2 water restrictions impacts the north side of Canyon Lake (from FM 306 & FM 484 to US HWY 281), Spring Branch, and Bulverde, including Rebecca Creek, River Crossing, Singing Hills, Hidden Trails, and Edgebrook.
Sources: Elon Musk to build his own airport outside Austin
Elon Musk is developing plans for a new private airport, multiple sources tell Austonia. While the timetable and exact location are unknown, the conceptual plans have been confirmed by sources who say the airport would be east of Austin, near Bastrop. Besides being available for private jet travel for himself and his executives, the potential new airfield could service Musk's companies, many of which have a local presence: Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company in particular. Musk and his companies own thousands of acres in Central Texas, mostly along the Colorado River corridor. The key piece of land for Musk is Giga Texas in southeast Travis County. Covering 2,500 acres, Tesla made the site its headquarters in December. The Boring Company, which first came to Pflugerville in December 2020, also joined Tesla in an HQ move to the Austin area and this spring saw the region's largest ever venture investment. Its address on Impact Way sits three miles from Austin Executive Airport, a controlled airfield that serves as a general aviation alternative to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Austin ISD new police chief Lt. Wayne Sneed holds first news conference
Sneed has been selected to lead the department and is the first Black AISD chief of police. He spoke to reporters about school security and safety.
