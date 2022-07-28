House and Senate advance financial relief proposals for Hoosiers

Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation. INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb today released the following statement:. “The U.S. Senate just passed once-in-a-generation legislation that invests in American technology to keep our country safe from any and all of our adversaries. The U.S. House of Representatives should quickly pass the CHIPS Plus legislation to keep America in the fast lane of the technology race and boost our country’s competitiveness globally.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO