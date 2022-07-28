House and Senate advance financial relief proposals for Hoosiers

they have been a God sent for us. after being severely injured I couldn't work and as of now may never again. we are having to take the women who hit me to court. I was tboned directly on my driver side while heading to work. her hijab skipped she said while yelling at her toddler in the back seat and never saw me she said. I had no be cut out of my SUV and spent weeks just trying to walk again am still fighting that. I know a lot of people who are taking advantage of the program but idk where I'd be without them. as soon I'm better or as good as I'm gonna get. hopefully I can pay it forward and figure out how I could help someone else in their time of need!
Our kids (none of them) are not important to Indiana. They are the future, yet are not being put in the position of that. Failure, is all that will come to the majority of kids. Drugs, tragedy. The government and the Child Protection Services and most teachers DO NOTHING for the kids.
