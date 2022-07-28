ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

House and Senate advance financial relief proposals for Hoosiers

WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wthr.com

Comments / 14

Hey it's me
4d ago

they have been a God sent for us. after being severely injured I couldn't work and as of now may never again. we are having to take the women who hit me to court. I was tboned directly on my driver side while heading to work. her hijab skipped she said while yelling at her toddler in the back seat and never saw me she said. I had no be cut out of my SUV and spent weeks just trying to walk again am still fighting that. I know a lot of people who are taking advantage of the program but idk where I'd be without them. as soon I'm better or as good as I'm gonna get. hopefully I can pay it forward and figure out how I could help someone else in their time of need!

Reply(2)
3
THIS*
4d ago

Our kids (none of them) are not important to Indiana. They are the future, yet are not being put in the position of that. Failure, is all that will come to the majority of kids. Drugs, tragedy. The government and the Child Protection Services and most teachers DO NOTHING for the kids.

Reply(3)
3
Related
FOX59

Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where things stand heading into the final […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb receives three nominations from the IURC Nominating Committee

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Nominating Committee has chosen three nominees to submit to Governor Eric J. Holcomb for consideration for appointment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The three nominees are:. Justin Brugger, Chief Financial Officer, Fort Wayne City Utilities. David Veletta, Senior Administrative Law...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
wamwamfm.com

House and Senate Debate Tax Refunds

You’re still likely to get some tax money back from the state — but there’s disagreement over how and how much. House and Senate committees have unanimously approved the plans Republicans outlined last week for returning some of Indiana’s record six-billion-dollar surplus to Hoosiers. The House...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advance Financial#Hoosiers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Indiana House
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation

Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation. INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb today released the following statement:. “The U.S. Senate just passed once-in-a-generation legislation that invests in American technology to keep our country safe from any and all of our adversaries. The U.S. House of Representatives should quickly pass the CHIPS Plus legislation to keep America in the fast lane of the technology race and boost our country’s competitiveness globally.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana House proposes larger, costlier taxpayer ‘refund’ plan

House and Senate Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly remain on a collision course over how to provide inflation relief for Hoosiers after committees from both chambers passed bills that take vastly different approaches. The House Ways and Means Committee voted 22-0 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1001, an economic...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees

Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
95.3 MNC

Hoosiers in northern Indiana may be paying more for power come September

Hoosiers in northern Indiana may be paying more for power come September. NIPSCO has been approved to raising energy rates by about 10-percent, roughly 6-dollars a month more per power bill. It’s part of a two-step process to raise rates for NIPSCO customers. The utility company says you can...
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy