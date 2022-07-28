Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career

www.boxinginsider.com
Jake Paul – Hasim Rahman Jr Fight Cancelled
Things just haven’t been working out for Jake Paul lately. After Tommy Fury was unable to come to America to face the fiery cruiserweight on August 6th, Hasim Rahman Jr, son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman, agreed to take Fury’s place. It certainly looked like it could be an interesting matchup, as Rahman has had an actual career as a boxer, as opposed to Paul’s previous opponents, all of which were novice boxers before facing him in the ring.
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: “I’m Too Pretty, I’m Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!”
There’s an expression in Hollywood – if you’re going to steal, steal from the best. Keith Thurman has apparently taken those words to heart. Danny Garcia returned to the ring after a lengthy absence Saturday night, beating Jose Benavidez in impressive fashion. In the post fight interview, the fighter known as “Swift” expressed interest in meeting Thurman for a second time. The next day Thurman responded in a fashion that would put a smile on Muhammad Ali’s face:
Carl Frampton On Michael Conlan: “People Want To See A Good Fight And He Understands That”
“Michael Conlan could have taken a much less risky fight for his return to the ring at the SSE Arena on Saturday night,” writes former titlist Carl Frampton for the Belfast Telegraph, “but to his credit he is jumping in with Miguel Marriaga who is a major threat despite being at the veteran stage of his career.” Conlans’ last fight was back in March when he was knocked out in the 12th and final round of a terrific battle with Leigh Wood. Conlan was looking to win his first world title at the time. He ended up getting knocked out of the ring. No matter. Both Conlan and Wood fought so gamely that there was little to criticize either man about.
Demirezen Tops Kownacki Via Decision
The 20-2 heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki squared off against the 16-1 Ali Eren Demirezen in a scheduled 10 round affair Saturday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both big men threw heavy leather in the first, with Kownacki proving to be the more active of the two. Kownacki picked up the pace in the second, much to the local crowd’s approval (Kownacki is a Brooklyn fighter by way of Poland). Demirezen had his best round up until that point of the third, pursuing and landing on his man.
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
Size didn’t much matter on Saturday night as Jose Benavidez proved to be no match for a smaller and older Danny Garcia. Having been out of the ring for about a year and a half after losing to Errol Spence, there were questions as to how well Garcia would perform now that he was moving up from welterweight to junior middleweight. That questions still may not be answered, but the Philadelphia native was certainly off to a good start on Saturday. From the opening bell the 36-3 former titlist showed that he was simply levels above his 28-1-1 opponent.
