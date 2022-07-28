Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career

“Michael Conlan could have taken a much less risky fight for his return to the ring at the SSE Arena on Saturday night,” writes former titlist Carl Frampton for the Belfast Telegraph, “but to his credit he is jumping in with Miguel Marriaga who is a major threat despite being at the veteran stage of his career.” Conlans’ last fight was back in March when he was knocked out in the 12th and final round of a terrific battle with Leigh Wood. Conlan was looking to win his first world title at the time. He ended up getting knocked out of the ring. No matter. Both Conlan and Wood fought so gamely that there was little to criticize either man about.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO