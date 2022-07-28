Carpinteria polo fields for sale at $50M

When it opened in 2019, the Rosewood Miramar Beach instantly joined the ranks of the world’s most celebrated hotels. The 161-key resort sits on 16 acres in Montecito, the Santa Barbara County enclave that’s home to such celebrities as OprahWinfrey, George Lucas and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For upward of $800 a night, guests could admire the airy foyer’s checkered floor and Paul Williams-designed grand staircase, tap croquet balls on pristine lawns or mingle in the ballroom beneath eight Baccarat chandeliers. At the resort’s Michelin-reviewed restaurant, servers wore tuxedos and the seasonal prix-fixe menu came with an ocean breeze.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO