Taulia Tagovailoa's Maryland Big Ten Championship comments show confidence, but a 'pipe dream'

Live updates: Targets, commitments attend Vols' recruiting event
Get updates on the Tennessee targets and commitments who traveled to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' summer-ending recruiting event.
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday
2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
PHOTOS: Penn State's last full prospect camp of 2022 includes surprise QB
Penn State football held its last full prospect camp of the summer Friday afternoon into the evening. The event featured multiple players who are committed to the Nittany Lions, a surprise visit from a quarterback who is committed to another school and a bunch of athletes who hold PSU offers.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football
Coleman is the sixth player from Virginia to commit to UVA in the class of 2023
Decision Day: 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
It's decision day for Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center and top uncommitted prospect Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso as Kentucky looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on at 2 PM ET. You can subscribe to the 247Sports YouTube channel here.
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment
Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
Notre Dame misses out on the nations best 2023 running back
At one point in time the Irish and Florida running back Richard Young looked like they could be a match. An official visit by Young in June made the possibility of Notre Dame landing the top rated running back in the country a legit possibility. The door didn’t completely close...
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Late Kick: Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the new defensive coordinator in Columbus is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
Maui Invitational bracket set for Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face Louisville in the opening round of the prestigious 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui. The tournament runs Monday-Wednesday (Nov. 21-23, 2022). Tipoff time on the 21st for the Hogs and Cardinals is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU.
