ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Taulia Tagovailoa's Maryland Big Ten Championship comments show confidence, but a 'pipe dream'

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
On3.com

Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
247Sports

Decision Day: 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso

It's decision day for Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center and top uncommitted prospect Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso as Kentucky looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on at 2 PM ET. You can subscribe to the 247Sports YouTube channel here.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Ohio State#Big Ten Network#American Football#College Football
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment

Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment

With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury

A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Maui Invitational bracket set for Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face Louisville in the opening round of the prestigious 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui. The tournament runs Monday-Wednesday (Nov. 21-23, 2022). Tipoff time on the 21st for the Hogs and Cardinals is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy