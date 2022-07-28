Could Lemonade's Auto Insurance Business Finally Jump to the Next Level?

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO