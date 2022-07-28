Could Lemonade's Auto Insurance Business Finally Jump to the Next Level?

www.fool.com
Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming
CMS's decision to not fully cover Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm resulted in big cost savings for Medicare. These savings will be passed along to Medicare Part B beneficiaries in the 2023 premiums. It remains to be seen if premiums will actually be lower or just lower than they would've otherwise...
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
Why Lemonade Stock Was Mashing the Market Today
The company has sold a business operated by its recent acquisition, Metromile.
Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday
Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges.
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
Suze Orman Says to Take These 4 Steps Before Buying a Home With a Low Down Payment
Don't let a low down payment hurt your overall financial picture. Ideally, homeowners will make a 20% down payment to avoid private mortgage insurance costs. Not every home buyer has 20% to put down. Suze Orman says it can be OK to put down less, but only if you take...
Why QuantumScape Was Stuck in the Slow Lane Today
The next-generation EV battery developer is still in its pre-revenue stage. A recent operational update provided some encouraging news for shareholders, however.
4 Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy in August
In this video, I will be talking about
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business.
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant.
Why I Have an ‘In Case I Die’ Folder With Important Financial Info
Organizing important financial information now could help your loved ones sort out your finances after your death. If you are the primary manager for the household finances, your partner or family may be left in a difficult situation after your death. When one family member handles money matters, other family...
Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That
Starting to collect benefits early will make your checks smaller. It can be valuable to coordinate a strategy with your spouse. Think twice before working after claiming your benefits.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns.
This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead
NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.
Why Coinbase and Crypto Are Down Today
The SEC has continued to ramp up enforcement in crypto.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
Suze Orman Says a Diverse Portfolio Is Important. Here's an Easy Way to Achieve One
The right brokerage account could be your ticket to a well-balanced investment mix. A diversified portfolio can help you grow wealth and protect you from losses. One key brokerage account feature makes it easy to build a diverse mix of investments. These days, many investors are reeling due to losses
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a
